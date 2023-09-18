Travis Hunter status this morning: Is the Colorado two-way player okay? 

Travis Hunter was forced to leave Colorado's double overtime win over Colorado State on Saturday due to an injury.

Hunter, who plays both wide receiver and cornerback, left the game with an undisclosed injury after a violent hit.

Immediately, many Colorado fans wondered how serious the injury was, as Hunter is such a key player for them. However, after the game on Saturday night, Deion Sanders didn't share any good news as he revealed Hunter would be out for a few weeks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"The first thing I heard is that he would be out for a few weeks. I heard that for sure. But we will do what we must to take care of him. I know Travis probably will want to be out for two weeks. But we got to make sure he is OK. His health is more important than this game."

Hunter caught a pass in the first quarter but was hit by Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn who was flagged for unnecessary roughness. Hunter stayed down on the play but returned to make a tackle on defense before leaving the game for good.

Losing Travis Hunter for multiple weeks is a tough blow as Shilo Sanders says it's like losing two players given he plays both wide receiver and cornerback.

"The bad thing about losing Travis, is you lose such a crucial piece of our team. He's on offense and defense so it's like you're losing two players in one so that was pretty rough."

What is Travis Hunter's injury?

On Monday morning, TV host Skip Bayless revealed Hunter is dealing with a lacerated liver.

Expand Tweet

The injury sounds painful and will keep Hunter out for a minimum of four weeks, according to Bayless.

Whether or not that is the exact injury is uncertain, but losing Hunter for a minimum of four weeks is a big blow to Colorado.

The Buffaloes are set for their two hardest tests of the season in their next two games. Colorado will go to Oregon on Saturday and then host USC the following week, which will be a good litmus test to see if the Buffaloes are for real.

But, Colorado will now be without it's lockdown cornerback and starting wide receiver in those games.