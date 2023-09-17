Is Travis Hunter injured? Taking a closer look at Colorado WR's first-quarter showdown against Colorado State in Week 3

Fans of the Colorado Buffaloes witnessed a moment of shock and despair when two-way player Travis Hunter went down in pain on the field.

The Rocky Mountain Showdown between Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes and Jay Norvell's Colorado State was a heated contest right from the start, with coach Norvell and his team initially taking the lead 14-7.

Playing as a wide receiver, Travis Hunter began the night around the five-minute mark of the first quarter. He made a go-route run on the left side. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders tried to find Hunter with a pass to open up a possible touchdown scenario but despite Hunter's speed, the pass went incomplete.

While the primary defender on Travis Hunter was already keeping him in check, Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn delivered a crushing blow to Hunter's chest in a late tackle and was immediately flagged. Hunter dropped to the ground and was sidelined momentarily.

The tackle brought in a moment of heat between Blackburn and Shedeur Sanders, who confronted the Colorado State safety then and there. Shedeur went straight to Henry Blackburn and clashed helmets before officials and other players tried to de-escalate the situation.

Travis Hunter's injury was not a severe one and he returned to the game, this time taking to the field as a cornerback.

After Travis Hunter incident, Shedeur Sanders finds a touchdown pass to equal with Colorado State

The Rocky Mountain Showdown saw Shilo Sanders open the scoring for the Buffaloes with an insane 80-yard pick-six. He was quick to intercept a pass made by Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and sprinted his way to the endzone.

This was Shilo Sanders' first touchdown for the Buffaloes, where he joined his father Deion Sanders and brother Deion Sanders Jr. this season. However, Colorado State quickly regained the lead, scoring 14 points in the first quarter of the game.

It was not long before Shedeur Sanders made the playing field even, once again with his high-accuracy touchdown pass. From the 3rd and 8th, Sanders found Xavier Howards open on the right, who went on to score a touchdown for the Buffaloes. The Colorado State are currently leading 21-14 in the third quarter.