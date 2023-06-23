Deion Sanders surgery update: Latest on the Colorado HC's emergency treatment for groin blood clots

New Colorado Buffaloes football head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is having emergency surgery for blood clots in his groin. Former NFL cornerback Adam Jones announced it on Thursday on "The Pat McAfee Show".

The surgery will take place in the morning on Friday at 6 a.m. and he is still coaching the Colorado Buffaloes through the issues.

Sanders has had blood-flow issues while coaching the Jackson State Tigers as he had a blood clot in his leg. He needed to have two of his toes amputated in 2021 and missed three games.

Will Deion Sanders' health issues raise concerns about him coaching the Colorado Buffaloes?

This is unfortunately a legitimate question, as blood clots are no joke as they can strike and lead to death. Playing a mile above sea level in Colorado is definitely going to make it a little more difficult.

Deion Sanders does not need to be coaching college football, as he is an NFL Hall of Famer who does not need a paycheck to get by. This is something he is passionate about and has already shot down coaching at the NFL level.

However, this is Prime Time's first big break in coaching a Division I program, as the Colorado Buffaloes are expected to be a force in the Pac-12 Conference. They have a record amount of players coming to play for Sanders through the NCAA Transfer Portal to immediately turn around the 1-11 Buffaloes from a year ago.

What will the Colorado Buffaloes do this season?

The Pac-12 Conference is in a bit of flux with the USC Trojans and the UCLA Bruins leaving the conference after next season. Outside of those two programs, the Utah Utes are the defending Pac-12 Conference Champions and need to continue dominating this season.

The Colorado Buffaloes will be an interesting program as there is not a great way to really scout this team with all their changes in roster and coaching. They have a huge question mark in chemistry and a jump in competition is going to be a major factor to consider. If Deion Sanders is able to make a full recovery from this emergency groin surgery, they can be good right away.

