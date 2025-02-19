“Dem boys ain’t got no worries”: CFB fans left in splits by Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward’s hilarious banter

College football fans could not get enough of Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward’s hilarious back-and-forth as the two quarterbacks playfully talked trash, envisioning a future Super Bowl showdown.

In a viral clip shared on X, Sanders and Ward trade jabs while training on the field. Sanders declares, “Us next year too,” hinting at a potential Super Bowl faceoff. Both insist they’ve studied each other’s weaknesses, with Ward stating, “I know your weaknesses,” and Sanders doubling down with the same line.

Fans loved the exchange:

“Dem boys ain’t got no worries,” a fan tweeted.

“Idk how to explain but cam talks trash like he’s somebody’s uncle,” one tweeted.

“Ward Might be The Funniest,” another wrote.

“This is great!!! I just wish they would get drafted to rival teams lol,” a fan commented.

“Sound like two Brothers playing a game of 'one-upmanship' in grade school. Talk trash to each other but also have each other's back! It would be interesting to see their Super Bowl matchup prediction come true! 'I know your weaknesses!' No, I know your weaknesses!" another fan tweeted.

“They will be 80 years old still fighting. Love the brotherly back and forth,” a fan tweeted.

Ward, who played at Incarnate Word, Washington State and Miami, capped his college career with the 2024 Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards. Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, earned the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award after standout seasons at Jackson State and Colorado.

Cam Ward climbs to No. 2 in NFL Mock Draft, Giants pivot away from QB

Cam Ward listens on stage during a press conference - Source: Imagn

Cam Ward has surged to No. 2 overall in NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2025 mock draft, now projected to land with the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders is pegged for the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6.

This projection suggests Ward and Sanders are the only quarterbacks expected to receive first-round grades. Jeremiah’s previous mock had Ward going to the New York Giants at No. 3. But Cleveland’s shift from cornerback Travis Hunter to a franchise QB reshapes the board.

The Giants, once linked to Sanders, are now projected to take Hunter instead. According to reports, if New York passes on a quarterback in Round 1, the team will likely turn to free agency or a trade. Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields headline the top available options this offseason.

Ward played at Incarnate Word and Washington State before transferring to Miami in 2024. In his lone season with the Hurricanes, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns and seven interceptions, adding 204 rushing yards and four scores. He finished fourth in Heisman voting.

Sanders started at Jackson State before joining Colorado in 2023. Last season, he posted a 74.0% completion rate with 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, placed eighth in Heisman voting.

