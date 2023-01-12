Since Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers parted ways a few years ago, the question that everyone's been wondering is whether he'll ever commit to the NFL again. Having been largely successful with Michigan's football program, many wonder if he's getting the "itch". Supposedly, the Las Vegas Raiders "were in play" last offseason, and the Minnesota Vikings were also looking at him as a possibility.

Denver Broncos are the best fit for Jim Harbaugh in the 2023 NFL season

Jim Harbaugh, a former and revered NFL quarterback in his own right, did a magnificent job in the pro coaching ranks. After getting started as a positional coach with the Raiders, Harbaugh went on to a notable stop at Stanford. There, he coached someone fans might have heard of: Andrew Luck.

Trevor Woods @WoodsFootball The Pro Bowl needs the Quarterback Challenge!



RT if you agree.



Here's Jim Harbaugh coming from behind to win the event and beat Drew Bledsoe. The Pro Bowl needs the Quarterback Challenge! RT if you agree.Here's Jim Harbaugh coming from behind to win the event and beat Drew Bledsoe. https://t.co/Cb61UJww0O

His most noteworthy work came in the NFL, however. With the 49ers, he turned around Alex Smith's career and then went on to coach Colin Kaepernick in his best years. If he were to return, the Denver Broncos would make the most sense, as they have another quarterback in need of "saving."

With Nathaniel Hackett long gone, the Broncos need to move quickly to make sure that this roster doesn't go to waste. Denver's defense is among the best in the NFL and has been so for quite some time. Russell Wilson, for his part, is a Super Bowl-winning signal-caller and, despite a down year, still has the talent to be an upper-tier quarterback. Does this sound familiar?

Jim Harbaugh has been mull on his future whether it's the NFL or Michigan

Harbaugh has been non-committal with regard to his next move. Many would think that Michigan would break the bank for him, but that remains to be seen. What's interesting about Denver is that their ownership has ties to Stanford, which, in turn, has ties to Harbaugh. That's definitely something worth keeping an eye on. In a tough AFC West, Harbaugh joining the Broncos instantly helps them leapfrog all of the teams, possibly excluding the Kansas City Chiefs.

Poll : 0 votes