Despite targeting top teams, Big 12 and ACC fail to bag larger CFB Playoff revenue cuts compared to Big Ten and SEC in the Power 5: Reports

The Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference have been active in the expansion process this offseason. The Big 12 has added four new teams from the Pac-12; Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah. The ACC, on the other hand, is working to bring in Stanford, Cal, and SMU.

Despite the two conferences getting bigger and more competitive in the Power Five landscape, their earmark revenue in the new agreement for the College Football playoffs is lesser than the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference. This is according to college football insider C.W. Lambert.

Due to the addition of four Pac-12 schools, the share of the Big 12 revenue will be larger than that of the ACC. Nonetheless, ACC share is expected to significantly improve, should the current expansion move to add three schools eventually become successful.

The Big 12 is getting stronger in the Power Five realm

Following the announcement of the exit of Texas and Oklahoma in 2021, the Big 12 was anticipated to collapse by many college football observers. The Longhorns and Sooners have been the two biggest programs and biggest markets in the conference for years.

However, the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark has ensured stability within the conference and planning towards a brighter future. The league has become stronger within the Power Five realm, boasting a competitive environment and large television contract.

CFB Playoff distribution to reach $2bn in 2027

According to research conducted by the Knight Commission, it is projected that the College Football Playoff might allocate around $2 billion to conferences by 2027. This would represent a significant increase of $1.4 billion compared to the current revenue distribution.

The College Football Playoff presently distributes approximately $600 million annually. The Football Bowl Subdivision conferences take a large share of the fund, while a minor fraction of the money is being allocated to Football Championship Subdivision schools.

The anticipated rise in distributions can be attributed to the introduction of an expanded 12-team playoff format set to commence in 2024. This is coupled with the expectation that the upcoming media rights contract will generate millions more than its current valuation.