Where did Dick Butkus play college football? Late Chicago Bears Legend's Collegiate Career Explored

Chicago lost a local football hero with the passing of Dick Butkus on Oct. 5, 2023. Chicago natives will mostly remember Butkus as the Bears' linebacker who delighted them on the gridiron in the late 1960s and early '70s. Before his colorful NFL career, however, Butkus had an equally eventful college career.

Butkus attended the University of Illinois, where he played college football for the Illinois Fighting Illini of the Big Ten Conference. His career left an impact that endeared him to the people of Chicago right until his passing.

Exploring Dick Butkus' illustrious college career

Dick Butkus was a thoroughbred Chicago native. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 9, 1942, and spent his entire football playing career, right from high school to the NFL in the city itself. He attended Chicago Vocational High School, where he took his first steps in the sport.

He enrolled at the University of Illinois and played as a linebacker for the Fighting Illini from 1962 to 1964. In 1962, he completed 97 tackles and got named to the AP's All-Big Ten third team as a center. Featuring prominently for the Fighting Illini, Butkus gained a reputation for his strength, speed and ferocity. But beyond the physical attributes, he showed a great understanding of the game.

In 1963, he improved his tackles tally to 145, ending the season as a consensus All-American. He was again a consensus All-American in 1964, winning the Coachees' Association Football Player of the Year Award.

Dick Butkus wasn't just about individual accolades, however. He helped the Illinois Fighting Illini to the Big Ten title win in 1963. The following season, he led them to a Rose Bowl victory. Over three seasons spent playing for Illinois, Butkus made a total of 374 tackles, 16, sacks, and 19 forced fumbles.

Butkus was selected in the first round as the third overall pick at the 1965 NFL Draft. His destination remained Chicago, even though he was going pro, as he was selected by the Bears. His colorful college career was recognized in 1984 when he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He has a legacy of being considered one of the greatest linebackers of all time in college football.

He was also inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979. He will be remembered by generations of Chicago residents as their own football star, their legend, and hero.