Did Arch Manning play basketball in high school? Texas QB's athletic past explored

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning was the No. 1 prospect nationally in the class of 2023. Since he hails from football royalty, he has become one of the most talked about college athletes in recent memory.

Manning was recruited from Isidore Newman as a five-star quarterback prospect, but did he also dabble in basketball during his high school career?

Did Arch Manning play basketball in high school?

Arch Manning played for the Newman Greenies basketball team in high school alongside his football, baseball and track and field.

His grandfather, NFL legend Archie Manning, supported Arch in playing multiple sports.

“Maybe I’m old-fashioned,” Archie told Mississippi Today, “I think playing multiple sports makes you more well-rounded. There are certain things you do in one sport that might help you in the others.”

The youngest Manning averaged 3.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6 steals, 0.1 blocks and 1.4 assists per game during his 61-game basketball career.

Manning was so heavily recruited that college football coaches often came to his basketball games in high school. Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban, Georgia Bulldogs back-to-back national title-winning coach Kirby Smart and the charismatic Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin are among them.

However, the Texas Longhorns and Steve Sarkisian convinced Arch Manning to commit to their program.

In an interview with Mississippi Today, Randy Livingston, Manning's basketball coach, spoke about his former player in glowing terms.

“To me, Arch is a breath of fresh air,” Livingston said. “He enjoys being a high school athlete. He’s competitive. He loves to compete. I have known the family well since I was 12, so the family knows me and trusts me with him.

“He’s great with our younger players. He’s a great kid. We are lucky and blessed to have him. He and Will Randle both come off the bench and bring a real toughness to our team.”

Arch Manning was a role player in high school basketball and was often a rebounder more than the main ball handler and scorer on the team, but he performed his role with distinction.

Livingston compared Arch to his famous uncle, Peyton Manning, and his father, Cooper Manning, who also played basketball.

"Arch is smart. He reminds me of Peyton when he played football. He was heady," Livingston said. "His Dad, Cooper, scored a little bit more than him (in basketball) and was out in transition a lot more."

Although he ended up specializing in football, his background leadership role on the court might just hold the key to why Arch Manning will remain patient as he awaits his turn as QB1 for the Texas Longhorns instead of transferring.