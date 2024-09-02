Did Bill O'Brien ever win a Super Bowl? Closer look at Boston College HC's career

Boston College Eagles coach Bill O'Brien will make his comeback to college football when his team takes on the Florida State Seminoles who lost in their season-opening game in a week zero clash against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Ireland. The Eagles job is O'Brien's second as head coach in the FBS (Football Bowl Sub Division).

Before his comeback, O'Brien famously coached under legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick in the NFL alongside a stint as coach of the Houston Texans. So, did he win a Super Bowl?

Did Bill O'Brien ever win a Super Bowl?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bill O'Brien had three different stints in the NFL during which he did not win the Super Bowl despite coaching the legendary Tom Brady during some of his most productive years in the league.

Trending

The first stint was from 2007-2011 as an offensive assistant, wide receivers coach and finally the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator under Coach Belichick for the Patriots.

He was also the head coach of the Houston Texans between 2014 and 2020 after leaving his job as head coach of the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Finally, he went back to become Belichick's offensive coordinator for the Patriots in 2023, and when the legendary coach was fired, O'Brien was not retained.

Expand Tweet

Bill O'Brien finished his NFL tenure with a 52-48 record during his six-year career as head coach of the Texans, which included four playoff bids and two playoff wins (2016, 2019) but no Super Bowl win.

In 2016, he lost in the divisional round to his former team, the Patriots, despite beating the Oakland Raiders 27-16 in the Wild Card Round. His former boss, Belichick, went on to win the Super Bowl that year.

In 2019, the Texans beat the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in the Wild Card Round. But despite holding a 24-0 second-quarter lead in the divisional round, the Kansas City Chiefs beat them 51-31 and went on to win Super Bowl LIV.

O'Brien was the Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator for a few weeks before the opportunity to coach the Boston College Eagles came up and he jumped at it since his wife Colleen graduated from the institution and has family in the area.

The former Texans coach had a 15-9 record during his sole tenure as head coach of Penn State, and Eagles fans will hope that he can replicate that success with their team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.