Did Bo Nix take over from Cam Newton at Auburn? 

Bo Nix and Cam Newton are two quarterbacks who made giant strides during their time at Auburn. The two quarterbacks arrived at the program in a very different scenario and went on to make a name for themselves before their eventual exit.

While Nix was a starting quarterback for Auburn after Newton’s tenure, he did not take over from the former Carolina Panthers signal-caller. Nix and Newton played for Auburn in vastly different eras with a good number of starting quarterbacks for the Tigers between them.

Cam Newton arrived at Auburn in 2010 after spending time at Florida and Blinn College. The quarterback joined the program as a polarized figure, with involvement in some controversies. However, he led the Tigers to the BCS National Championship in 2010.

Bo Nix, on the other hand, made his way to Auburn in 2019 to continue his family's legacy at the program. His father, Patrick Nix, was the starting quarterback for the Tigers from 1994 to 1995. Bo played three seasons at the program before transferring to Oregon.

How many quarterbacks were between Cam Newton and Bo Nix?

A total of eight starting quarterbacks played for Auburn within the eight years between Cam Newton and Bo Nix. The number was aided by the inability of the Tigers to find a suitable successor to Cam Newton, with four quarterback starters in the following two seasons.

Barrett Trotter, Clint Mosley, Kiehl Frazier and Jonathan Wallace all started at quarterback for Auburn between 2011 and 2012. It was not until 2013 that the Tigers had a substantive starting quarterback with Nick Marshall. The dual-threat quarterback led Auburn's offense for two seasons.

Marshall was succeeded in the starting quarterback role by Jeremy Johnson in 2015. However, Johnson lost his starting spot to Sean White before the end of the season. Sean White took over the rein from Johnson and kept the Tigers' starting QB role until the end of the 2016 season.

Jarrett Stidham became Auburn's starting quarterback in 2017 and was indisputable in the role for two seasons. It was after Stidham left at the end of the 2018 season that Bo Nix enrolled in Auburn and became the starting quarterback as a freshman in 2019.

Overall, Bo Nix did not take over from Cam Newton; the two quarterbacks played at Auburn University in different years and under different circumstances.