Did Dan Lanning coach at Alabama? When Oregon HC shared his learnings from working under Nick Saban 

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is among the most successful coaches in the modern college football era, which has widely translated from his coaching history.

After playing as a linebacker at Williams Jewell College in Missouri, Lanning was quick to dip his toes in coaching and started his career as a special teams coordinator, wide receiver coach and defensive backs coach at Park Hill South High School for three years.

After a few pit stops at programs like Memphis, Arizona State and Sam Houston State, he landed his first gig with Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant in 2015, which was a step down from his previous role as a head coach.

During a conversation with Joel Klatt on "The Joel Klatt Show", Lanning reminisced about his time with the Crimson Tide along with big names like Mel Tucker, Lane Kiffin, Kirby Smart and more. He emphasized how much he learned from Saban during his tenure with the program:

"For me when I went to Alabama that's when I got my doctorate in football. Coming in I thought I knew a lot and realized how much I didn't know. Learning from Nick every single day was great for me," Lanning said.

"Whether it's running an organization, schematically, the work ethic required. It was a great step for me in my career to be around some phenomenal coaches on that staff," he added.

Dan Lanning reveals why he didn't want to replace Nick Saban at Alabama

When Nick Saban announced his decision to retire after spending 17 years at Alabama, there were a few candidates whose names surfaced on the internet to be his replacement.

Among those names, Lanning was considered the top runner owing to his impressive momentum at Oregon and a rich coaching history.

However, as soon as the rumor took place, Lanning took the matter into his own hands and reaffirmed to his players, recruits and their parents that he was not going anywhere.

He posted a video of him talking to the guys in Eugene and telling them he's "ten toes down" with the program. Talking with Klatt about why he decided to continue building his dynasty with the Ducks, Lanning said:

"I think it's more about what exists here. And for me, you know, this is the first time in my career, I feel like I'm somewhere where I could be for a really, really long time for my family, and that's probably number one, right, [and] my kids, who lived in eight states. I also can never take for granted that Oregon took a chance on me, and that means a lot to me," Lanning said.

It will be interesting to see Dan Lanning take the stage in his third year with the program as the Ducks enter their first season in the Big Ten conference.

How do you think Dan Lanning's Oregon Ducks will fare next season in the Big Ten? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

