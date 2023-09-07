Did Deion Sanders graduate from FSU? Fact-checking where Coach Prime went to college

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is an iconic figure in the history of college athletics. He attended Florida State University, where he was an athlete for the Seminoles for four years, from 1985 to 1988. He subsequently moved to the professional stage following an illustrious college career.

With his extraordinary athleticism, "Prime Time" participated in three sports during his college days at FSU. He competed in football, baseball and track events, leaving an indelible mark in all three sports. Sanders went on to play football and baseball professionally.

Did Deion Sanders graduate from FSU?

Although Deion Sanders spent four years as a student at FSU, the former Cowboys cornerback did not graduate from the university before proceeding on his professional career. He is in the league of many student-athletes who didn't get a degree while they played college football.

During his weekly press conference ahead of Colorado's season opener against TCU, a reporter mentioned the Florida State–Miami rivalry and noted that Sanders was associated with the Seminoles. The Buffaloes HC was quick to clarify that his affiliation was not solely with Florida State.

“I graduated from an HBCU,” Sanders said. “I thought it was from where you graduated from, isn’t it? Why do you keep calling me that if it wasn’t where I graduated from? I’m an HBCU grad.”

Deion Sanders did indeed graduate from a Historically Black College, earning his degree from Talladega College in Alabama. While he may have played college football in Tallahassee with Florida State, it's important to note that the two-time Super Bowl champion is not an alumnus of the university.

Deion Sanders' college football career at FSU

Coming out of high school, where he was a letterman and All-State honoree in football, basketball and baseball, Deion Sanders committed to FSU in 1986. He played four seasons of college football for the Seminoles, appearing in 45 games.

Sanders was a standout cornerback and wide receiver, as well as a punt returner. He concluded his college football career with impressive statistics, including 126 punt returns for 1,429 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 14 interceptions, returning them for a total of 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Sanders was named the consensus All-American cornerback twice in 1987 and 1988, and third-team All-American in 1986. He was awarded the Jim Thorpe Award for being the best defensive back in the country in 1988, finishing 8th in the Heisman Trophy voting that season.

Florida State retired his No. 2 jersey in honor of his significant contribution during his time with the program. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.