Did Deion Sanders play for San Francisco 49ers? Taking a closer look at Coach Prime's NFL career

Deion Sanders is the giant that bestrode the world of two worlds: professional football and baseball. He was a two-sport star who rose to the pinnacle of the two simultaneously and made it look so simple. Sanders played pro football as a cornerback and punt returner, leaving the sport as arguably the greatest cornerback in its history.

Looking back at Sanders' illustrious NFL career is always appealing. The legend played for multiple teams in the NFL and excelled at almost all of them. Because he moved around a lot, many people get confused about where Sanders played or didn't. One of the teams people get confused about is the San Francisco 49ers. But did he really play there?

Did Deion Sanders play for the San Francisco 49ers?

Deion Sanders truly did play for the San Francisco 49ers. following his five-season tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. Although his time with the 49ers spanned just a single season, it unquestionably marked one of his most remarkable NFL campaigns. His outstanding performance during that season earned him the title of NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He had six interceptions returned for 303 yards (an NFL-best) and three touchdowns. After just a season in San Francisco, Sanders was on the move again and signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sanders' NFL career began when he was drafted in the first round of the 1989 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons. In no time, he showed the pro football world why college football fans raved so much about him.

In total, Sanders spent 14 seasons in the NFL. He garnered eight Pro Bowl appearances and was named to six All-Pro teams. He also won two Super Bowl rings with two different teams in consecutive seasons; First with the San Francisco 49ers and then with the Dallas Cowboys.

In recognition of his huge career achievements, Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011. However, Sanders is not remembered only for his achievements on the field. Sanders was a flamboyant individual who exuded confidence and inspired multiple generations of athletes.

Following his NFL career, Deion Sanders has been an entrepreneur, musical artist, and reality TV star. Most recently, he has gone into college football coaching, and he's doing it in style. He's the current head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and is leading one of the most impressive turnarounds in college football history.