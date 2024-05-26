United States President Joe Biden gave the commencement address on Saturday at West Point and claimed he turned down an appointment to the school. He said he was considering becoming a part of the Army football team but decided to go to Delaware instead.

"I found out two days earlier they had a quarterback named Roger Staubach, and a halfback named Joe Bellino. And I said, 'I'm not going there.' I went to Delaware. Not a joke."

He was a wide receiver in high school at Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, where he graduated in 1961. Biden recorded 10 touchdowns in eight games for an undefeated team. Joe Biden went to the University of Delaware, and there are only records of him being part of the 1961 freshman team and not finishing the season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In his autobiography, "Promises to Keep," Biden discussed how he did well in athletics.

"As much as I lacked confidence in my ability to communicate verbally, I always had confidence in my athletic ability," Biden said. h/t Marca. "Sports were as natural to me as talking wasn't. And sports turned out to be my ticket to acceptance – and more. I wasn't easily intimidated in a game, so even when I stuttered, I was always the guy who said, 'Give me the ball.'"

What other presidents played college football?

While it could be a stretch to say Joe Biden played college football, because he wasn't on a varsity team (freshmen were not allowed to be varsity athletes then), six other presidents played college football. Those are Donald Trump (New York Military Academy), John F. Kennedy (Harvard), Richard Nixon (Whittier College), Ronald Reagan (Eureka College), Dwight D. Eisenhower (Army) and Gerald Ford (Michigan).

Ford was the star of the presidents as he was an all-state player in high school and won the program's MVP in college. However, things could have turned out differently as he declined multiple pro football offers to go to Yale's law school and take a coaching position at the university.