We have officially arrived at the 2023 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, and one name that stands above all others on the Mount Rushmore of hot dog eaters is Joey Chestnut.

Chestnut has revolutionized the game and is worldly-renowned as the top male competitive eater. He has set the standard for greatness in the field, likely never seen again.

Joey Chesnut has 15 Nathan's titles and holds the World Record for most hot dogs consumed - 73.

The legend of Chestnut expands far and wide, so let's look back at when the competitive eater took on the Coastal Carolina football team in a competitive eating contest.

Champions Compete In Nathan's Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest

College football coaches are creatures of habit. They follow routines to best prepare their players for the upcoming game. One particular Friday evening before the Chanticleers would square off with Texas State, Head Coach Jamey Chadwell shared a rare encounter.

Meeting an 'American Icon' wasn't on his list of things to do to prepare for Texas State, but it was a moment that had the Coastal Carolina coach in awe. What Chadwell didn't know, this was only the beginning.

Joey Chestnut inspires the Chanticleers

Offensive coordinator Willy Korn and player personnel coordinator Colton Korn arranged the visit with Joey Chestnut. They had planned a post-game celebration with the Hot Dog Eating Champion, but in order to have a post-game celebration, you must win the game first.

Texas State kept it close at halftime with the score notched 14-14. It was Senior Day for Coastal Carolina and their final game at home. How could the Chanticleers lose this game in front of Joey Chestnut?

Coastal Carolina took care of business, pulling away from Texas State in the second half, winning 35-21. With the game behind them, it was time for the Chanticleers to turn to the main event of the evening.

How do you celebrate a hard-earned victory with a competitive eating champion like Joey Chestnut? You have an eating contest, of course.

As the three Coastal Carolina players prepared to contend with the greatest competitive eater in history, fear was upon their faces. They knew as well as anybody that they were out of their league.

Joey Chesnut finished all but one slice of pizza in the two-minute time limit, defeating the opposition and winning the contest. The chants of 'USA' rang throughout the locker room.

It wasn't about who won or lost. This was about an experience that the Coastal Carolina players and coaches would remember for the rest of their lives.

