Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to facing challenges on a football field but the former NFL tight end was issued a challenge in another area. Joey Chestnut is a 15-time champion in Nathan's Hot Dog eating contest and is the current world record holder, consuming 76 hot dogs.

In a recent interview before the July 4 event, Chestnut was asked about facing Gronkowski and his family in a hot dog eating contest. He noted that there has been communication from the four-time All-Pro's family to make it a reality:

"The Gronkowski brothers, they reached out. That might even be better, eating against the Gronk brothers, the Gronk clan. Those guys are beasts and maybe we can make that happen. Those are big boys. That would be fun. I think that is gonna happen."

While eating 76 hot dogs is impressive, Rob Gronkowski's NFL resume isn't too bad. Gronkowski played 11 seasons in the league and is a four-time Super Bowl winner. He started his career with the New England Patriots, playing nine seasons with the team.

The tight end had four 1,000+ yard receiving seasons and five with at least 10 touchdowns. Gronkowski is the Patriots' all-time leader in touchdowns (79) and second in yards (7,861).

He retired following the 2018 season but came out of retirement to play with longtime teammate Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The former University of Arizona star had 100 receptions, 1,425 yards, and 13 touchdowns in two seasons with the Buccaneers. Last year, Gronkowski retired for good.

JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN Statement from Bucs GM Jason Licht on Rob Gronkowski’s retirement... “While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career.” Statement from Bucs GM Jason Licht on Rob Gronkowski’s retirement... “While his on-field accomplishments will surely earn him a gold jacket and a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, it is his humble attitude and team-first approach to the game that truly defined his career.” https://t.co/kQ4G3IvfZR

Rob Gronkowski is from Amherst, New York, which is about a half-hour drive to Brooklyn and the site of the competition. An appearance by the 34-year-old and the family could be a possibility.

Which of Rob Gronkowski's brothers played in the NFL?

Rob's brother Chris Gronkowski

The five-time Pro Bowler had three brothers who spent time in the NFL. His older brothers Chris and Dan played in the league as Chris was a running back and Dan was a tight end. Rob's younger brother Dan was a tight end for four different teams, including the Patriots for a brief time.

