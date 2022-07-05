F*ck Tom Brady, Joey Chestnut is the GOAT - NFL fans react to American hero winning unprecedented 15th hotdog eating contest

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Tom Brady was compared to hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut. Brady has won an incredible seven Super Bowls, however Chestnut has just won an astonishing 15th hotdog eating contest.
Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how Chestnut compares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
This NFL fan says the true GOAT is Chestnut, not the three-time NFL MVP:
Warning: NSFW language
One fan commented that Chestnut is a once-in-a-generation type of champion:
Another fan wanted to know when we should call Tampa Bay's quarterback the Joey Chestnut of football:
Here, a Los Angeles Rams fan noted that Chestnut has more than double the number of titles than the legendary quarterback:
An Indianapolis Colts fan put Chestnut on his Mount Rushmore of American athletes, alongside Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady:
One fan feels that Chestnut is a better athlete than the three-time All-Pro:
If Brady is truly the GOAT, this Detroit Lions fan thinks he should retire from the NFL and face Chestnut in a hot dog-eating contest:
One person stated that Chestnut is one more win away from tying the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for overall championships with 16:
Another fan stated that Chestnut proved that he's a better athlete than the Buccaneers signal-caller after winning the hot dog contest:
This person thinks that the quarterback wished he had Chestnut's numbers and that the hot dog-eating champ is the true GOAT:
Joey Chestnut wants to face Tom Brady in a hot dog-eating contest
In an interview with TMZ Sports, Chesnut was asked if he'd be willing to do a food contest that fits with the quarterback's diet method. Since he's a champion competitive eater, Chestnut said he'd be up to the challenge.
However, when asked about one of the quarterback's favorite foods, avocado ice cream, Chestnut is clearly not a fan, saying:
"It's not the best," "It's better than other weird ice creams like garlic ice cream."
Chestnut seems confident about his chances against the Buccaneer:
"I don't know what he can out-eat me in. It would be awesome to eat against him in any food."
Brady is currently preparing for the 2022 season, so a hot dog-eating competition may not be on the cards just yet. He intends to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl victory before probably calling time on his career.
The quarterback signed a huge broadcasting deal with Fox Sports this offseason. The ten-year $375 million deal will start when he retires from the NFL. He has also indicated that he would be interested in producing movies one day.
Whenever the 44-year-old quarterback does decide to call it a career, hot dog-eating could be one of his next moves.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.
