F*ck Tom Brady, Joey Chestnut is the GOAT - NFL fans react to American hero winning unprecedented 15th hotdog eating contest

Over the Fourth of July holiday, Tom Brady was compared to hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut. Brady has won an incredible seven Super Bowls, however Chestnut has just won an astonishing 15th hotdog eating contest.

Upon hearing the news, NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how Chestnut compares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

This NFL fan says the true GOAT is Chestnut, not the three-time NFL MVP:

Reverend Calvin Barnes @VoiceofCal Fuck Tom Brady

Joey Chestnut is the GOAT Fuck Tom Brady Joey Chestnut is the GOAT https://t.co/GyNn4HFZ3J

One fan commented that Chestnut is a once-in-a-generation type of champion:

Jonathan Mayer @jmayer2002



Undisputed In my lifetime I have been able to watch Tom Brady, Lebron James win championships, but Joey Chestnut is an once in a generation type of champion!Undisputed In my lifetime I have been able to watch Tom Brady, Lebron James win championships, but Joey Chestnut is an once in a generation type of champion!Undisputed 🐐https://t.co/55kQTOpuk9

Another fan wanted to know when we should call Tampa Bay's quarterback the Joey Chestnut of football:

Drew Ellis @ellisdrew When do we start calling Tom Brady the Joey Chestnut of football? When do we start calling Tom Brady the Joey Chestnut of football?

Here, a Los Angeles Rams fan noted that Chestnut has more than double the number of titles than the legendary quarterback:

An Indianapolis Colts fan put Chestnut on his Mount Rushmore of American athletes, alongside Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Tom Brady:

One fan feels that Chestnut is a better athlete than the three-time All-Pro:

Nando @FerAlvAle @gleeeesh Joey Chestnut lowkey a better athlete than Tom Brady @gleeeesh Joey Chestnut lowkey a better athlete than Tom Brady

If Brady is truly the GOAT, this Detroit Lions fan thinks he should retire from the NFL and face Chestnut in a hot dog-eating contest:

CaniacZach @CaniacZach If Tom Brady is truly the GOAT he should retire from the NFL, train for the Hot Dog Eating Contest and go toe to toe with Joey Chestnut. I’d pay to watch that If Tom Brady is truly the GOAT he should retire from the NFL, train for the Hot Dog Eating Contest and go toe to toe with Joey Chestnut. I’d pay to watch that

One person stated that Chestnut is one more win away from tying the two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair for overall championships with 16:

Daniel F. Wells @Danielfwells

2. Joey Chestnut (15)

3. Bill Russell (11)

4. Tom Brady (7)

5. MJ (6)



JC is on the verge of being the GOAT of all GOATs! @KyleD07 1. Ric Flair (16)2. Joey Chestnut (15)3. Bill Russell (11)4. Tom Brady (7)5. MJ (6)JC is on the verge of being the GOAT of all GOATs! @KyleD07 1. Ric Flair (16)2. Joey Chestnut (15)3. Bill Russell (11)4. Tom Brady (7)5. MJ (6)JC is on the verge of being the GOAT of all GOATs!

Another fan stated that Chestnut proved that he's a better athlete than the Buccaneers signal-caller after winning the hot dog contest:

HenryMuller @HenryM2004 idk man joey chestnut just proved hes a better athlete than tom brady idk man joey chestnut just proved hes a better athlete than tom brady

This person thinks that the quarterback wished he had Chestnut's numbers and that the hot dog-eating champ is the true GOAT:

Sean Patrick Little @WiscoWriterGuy



The true GOAT. Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Joey Chestnut wins his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Joey Chestnut wins his 15th Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 🏆63 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes https://t.co/W6ERIgOdZq Tom Brady wishes he had Joey Chestnut's numbers.The true GOAT. twitter.com/BleacherReport… Tom Brady wishes he had Joey Chestnut's numbers.The true GOAT. twitter.com/BleacherReport…

Joey Chestnut wants to face Tom Brady in a hot dog-eating contest

15-time hot dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut. Source: Time

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Chesnut was asked if he'd be willing to do a food contest that fits with the quarterback's diet method. Since he's a champion competitive eater, Chestnut said he'd be up to the challenge.

However, when asked about one of the quarterback's favorite foods, avocado ice cream, Chestnut is clearly not a fan, saying:

"It's not the best," "It's better than other weird ice creams like garlic ice cream."

Chestnut seems confident about his chances against the Buccaneer:

"I don't know what he can out-eat me in. It would be awesome to eat against him in any food."

Brady is currently preparing for the 2022 season, so a hot dog-eating competition may not be on the cards just yet. He intends to lead the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl victory before probably calling time on his career.

The quarterback signed a huge broadcasting deal with Fox Sports this offseason. The ten-year $375 million deal will start when he retires from the NFL. He has also indicated that he would be interested in producing movies one day.

Whenever the 44-year-old quarterback does decide to call it a career, hot dog-eating could be one of his next moves.

