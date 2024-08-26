Did Kirby Smart coach in the NFL? Looking at Georgia HC's professional career

Kirby Smart is one of the greatest college head coaches of the modern era. The Georgia Bulldogs' numero uno has won two national championships and coached numerous players who went on to be drafted into the NFL.

Smart achieved everything at the collegiate level. Let's examine whether he has coached in the NFL.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Did Kirby Smart coach in the NFL?

Yes, Kirby Smart has coached in the NFL. Smart spent the 2006 NFL season as a safeties coach with Nick Saban's Miami Dolphins.

At the end of his short tenure with the Dolphins, Smart followed Saban to the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he served as an assistant coach and later as the team's defensive coordinator.

In 2023, while speaking on his weekly radio show, Smart said this about the prospect of making a return to coaching in the NFL:

"I don’t know right now. I never say never to anything, but it is not something that I am passionate about."

The two-time national champion head coach continued:

"I love the relationship with the college kids, and it has been fun doing it here at the alma mater. It is something you want to do for a very long time and you want to have loads of success.”

Smart might be currently in an incredible position at Georgia. But don't be surprised if the iconic coach decides to test the waters of the NFL and see whether he can build a legacy with professional football players rather than collegiate athletes.

Expand Tweet

Kirby Smart is the most successful Georgia Bulldogs coach in modern history

Kirby Smart has a video game-caliber record with the Georgia Bulldogs. Smart has two College Football Playoff National Championships, two SEC championships, six SEC Eastern Division titles and a 94-16 record over an eight-year tenure.

Smart has a stacked individual trophy case with awards including, but not limited to, the 2017 George Munger Award and three SEC Coach of the Year Awards. Smart learned from the best in Alabama Crimson Tide's Nick Saban, and he has charged his own legacy at Georgia.

Smart is easily the most successful head coach in Georgia Bulldogs history. The Bulldogs have a 46-2 record in the last 48 games, and they look like they'll only get better in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!