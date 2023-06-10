Did Mike Bobo and Kirby Smart play together? Examining the relationship between Georgia's coaching staff

Mike Bobo will serve as the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive coordinator for the upcoming college football season. The former quarterback joined the program as an offensive analyst in 2022 and was promoted to the new role after Todd Monken left to join the Baltimore Ravens.

Georgia head coach, Kirby Smart, has expressed his confidence in Bobo to do a good job in his new role. Over the past three years, Monken has guided Georgia's offense to significant achievements. Now, Bobo aims to further develop and expand upon that success.

Smart and Bobo have known each other for a long period of time. The two played together for the Georgia Bulldogs as student-athletes and now have the opportunity to work together again to bring continued success to the storied football program.

When did Kirby Smart and Mike Bobo play together for the Bulldogs?

Coming out of Thomasville High School in Thomasville, Georgia, Mike Bobo joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a freshman in 1993. His first three seasons with the program saw him play as a backup quarterback but became a starter in his last two seasons.

Kirby Smart, on the other hand, joined the Georgia Bulldogs in 1995, in what was Bobo's third season with the program. He excelled as a defensive back, earning the prestigious distinction of being a four-year letterman. He was named in the first-team All-SEC selection in his senior year.

Mike Bobo left the Georgia Bulldogs in 1997 as a senior, throwing for 5,191 yards and 32 touchdowns in his last two seasons. At that time, Smart was in his junior season with the program under head coach Jim Donnan and went to play one more season for the Bulldogs.

Following his college career, Bobo was unable to make it to the NFL draft in 1998. He remained at Georgia as a member of the football administrative staff under the leadership of Jim Donnan. That eventually became the foundation of his coaching career in college football.

After a more successful career in college football than that of Mike Bobo, Kirby Smart entered the 1999 NFL draft. However, the defensive back went undrafted and joined the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. He was eventually cut by the team before the start of the NFL regular season.

The two now have to work together for the Bulldogs next season in a bid to secure the national title for the third consecutive season. Much is expected from the Bulldog team across the college football space, signifying Smart and Bobo both have a lot of work to do.

