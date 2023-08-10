Did Ohio State AD Gene Smith play college football? Exploring the Buckeyes AD's Notre Dame stats

For 19 years, Gene Smith served as the athletic director for Ohio State University, spearheading one of the most successful CFB programs. His reign as one of the most prominent administrators in sports is finally ending, as he announced Wednesday that he will be retiring in 2024.

Smith was among the first Black athletic directors in the Power Five conferences when Ohio State hired him in 1993.

While the Ohio State football community will sorely miss Gene Smith for his administrative prowess, most fans know little about Smith's early days as a college football player.

Smith played for the University of Notre Dame on a football scholarship. A defensive end for the Fighting Irish, he was enrolled in the program from 1973 until he graduated in 1977. Smith was also a part of the 1973 AP national championship-winning Fighting Irish team.

After graduating in 1977 with a degree in business administration, the Cleveland, Ohio native immediately joined Notre Dame football as an assistant coach under coach Dan Devine. He was a part of the Fighting Irish's 1977 undisputed national championship triumph.

This gives Smith the rare distinction of being the only player to win a football national championship as a student-athlete, coach and athletics director.

How successful has Ohio State been under Gene Smith?

Gene Smith was appointed as the Athletics Director for Ohio State in 2005. He enters his 19th year in that position in 2023 and finishes his tenure next year as the third longest-serving AD in school history. In his time with the Buckeyes, Smith played an integral role in making Ohio State a powerhouse across Division 1 sports.

Under Smith, the Buckeyes have secured 32 national championships and 117 individual national championships at the D1 level. He has also played a key role in the rapid expansion process of the Big Ten over the last few years, especially due to the Buckeyes' immense success within the conference.

Moreover, Ohio State's athletics department has been among the most successful departments across the sports world, with Forbes recognizing it as one of the ten best organizations to work for in sports in 2015.

Due to his successful tenure with the Buckeyes management, Smith was also appointed as a member of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee in January 2017.

Smith will end his tenure as the eighth AD for Ohio State in June 2024.