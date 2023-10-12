Did Oregon State and Washington State commit a mistake by slapping Pac-12 with a lawsuit? Latest updates on the case

Oregon State and Washington State were granted a restraining order last month that prevented the Pac-12 from holding board meetings. This comes as a result of the mass exodus that occurred within the conference during the recent offseason.

The two universities have taken the step in a bid to secure an injunction to prevent what they perceive as an effort by Commissioner George Kliavkoff and the conference’s 10 departing schools from making governance decisions that could have an impact on their future.

While the decision allows the Pac-12 to continue with its regular business operations, it restricts the conference from holding board meetings without obtaining prior court approval. This will enable Oregon State and Washington State to decide on their future without interference.

Does the lawsuit filed by Oregon State and Washington State have merit?

If looked at from the angle of joining a new conference in time, the lawsuit filed by Oregon State and Washington State can be considered to be a mistake. According to college football insider Jim Williams, both ACC and Big 12 have shown significant interest in both schools, but things won't proceed until the case is resolved.

Evidently, the longer the lawsuit takes, the slimmer their hopes of joining one of the Power Five conferences. Notably, none of the two conferences will make an official move to bring them in until the legal battle is concluded.

However, both the Beavers and Cougars have expressed their desire to investigate potential strategies for revitalizing the Pac-12 by gaining control of the conference. The two schools appear more interested in rebuilding the Pac-12 rather than moving elsewhere.

Washington move to dismiss the lawsuit

The University of Washington has filed a motion to intervene in Whitman County, Washington, Superior Court on Monday. They are seeking to join the lawsuit initiated by Oregon State and Washington State against the 10 departing Pac-12 schools and commissioner George Kliavkoff.

If the motion to intervene is approved, it would provide the University of Washington with the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Presently, neither the university nor the other nine departing Pac-12 schools have the authority to take such action as they are not parties to the lawsuit.

Notably, Washington acted on behalf of the other nine universities primarily for jurisdictional reasons. The original complaint was filed in Washington, and this move allows them to address the legal proceedings within the state where the case was initiated.