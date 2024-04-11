Did Terry Crews play college football? Looking at the Hollywood star's athletic career

For those who know Hollywood star Terry Crews (most specifically of "White Chicks" fame), the hunking actor has an athletic past as a former football player in the NFL. Notably, he played for the Los Angeles Rams, San Diego Chargers, and the Washington Redskins as a defensive end and a linebacker before his acting career blew up.

Now, considering that he used to be a professional football player, it can be safe to say that he used to play college football, and by all means, he did.

Terry Crews' college football career at a glance

Before getting drafted into the NFL in 1991, Terry Crews played college football at Western Michigan. As a member of the Broncos, the 6-foot-2, 245-lb youngster was far from a star. He flew relatively under the radar during his time with the team, playing the linebacker position.

Crews went under the radar in college and his stats for Western Michigan are not readily available. That said, he did enough to get drafted in 1991 in the 11th round as the 281st overall pick.

Was Terry Crews a good football player?

Crews appeared in 32 total games in the NFL. He played six games with the Rams, 10 games with the Chargers, and 16 games with the Redskins. He didn`t see much action and thus recorded not-so-impressive stats. For one, he only recorded just three combined solo+assisted tackles in his pro career, and almost nothing else worth noting.

However, his getting drafted into the NFL is more than enough proof that he was good. While he was indeed a professional athlete, Terry Crews once remarked that the money he made playing pro football was never enough. He even once said that he "would`ve made more money at McDonald`s" than he did in the NFL (via CNBC).

It`s not revealed just how much he managed to earn in his NFL career, but Crews told the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he made $150 per week at his lowest point. As such, Crews had a side hustle, drawing portraits for players. Known for his artistic skill, Crews mentioned charging upwards of $5,000 to paint his teammates against skyline backdrops.

Now, Crews remains quite the artist (as shown by his numerous videos showcasing his prowess in sketching), but he`s mostly doing it for fun.