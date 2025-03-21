Did Travis Hunter workout at Big 12 Pro Day? Exploring Colorado two-way star's decision

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is expected to be a star in the NFL after winning the Heisman Award for his contributions on the field. Hunter had one more year of eligibility left, but he decided to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Travis Hunter is projected as a top-three prospect in this year's draft but did the 2024 Heisman winner participate at the Big 12 Pro Day?

Did Travis Hunter workout at the Big 12 Pro Day?

No, Travis Hunter did not participate or workouts during the Big 12 Pro Day in Frisco, Texas. The conference is holding a joint Pro Day for the teams from March 18-21. Aside from Hunter, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders also did not participate in the Big 12 Pro Day.

Coach Prime's team also has their CU Football Showcase on April 4. Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are expected to show off their talents to the representatives of the NFL teams attending the event. Just like his teammate, the two-way star was also invited to this year's NFL scouting combine.

In Indianapolis, Travis Hunter decided not to participate in the combine. It was then reported that he was saving his WR/CB drills for the Pro Day, however, it looks like there has been a change of plan.

NFL analyst dubs Travis Hunter as the best WR and CB in this year's draft

There is an air of uncertainty surrounding Hunter's two-way potential in the league. Some believe that he should focus on one position, while others expect him to continue playing on both sides of the ball. Hunter himself has expressed his desire to be a part of both offense and defense professionally.

Amid the uncertainty, NFL analyst Rob Rang made a bold claim about the Colorado star. During an appearance on the "NFL on Fox" podcast, he stated that Hunter is the best prospect out of all the wide receivers and cornerbacks this year in the draft.

"He is one of the best wide receivers in this class, the best cornerback in this class. I believe he's one of one," Rang said. "I think he can play both roles in the NFL. There's not very often I see a player, as a true freshman, going back to his days at Jackson State, of course, and then watching him, his very first game at Colorado, and then I just thought, this guy is different." (12:55 onwards)

Hunter is a rare talent that you see once every few years, so there is a lot of discussion surrounding which NFL team will be the best-case scenario for him. Will the two-way star potentially go No.1 overall to the Titans?

