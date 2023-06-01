“Didn’t he quit the NFL because of this..” Fans React to Nick Saban's parity rant in CFB

Nick Saban has always expressed his candid and transparent opinions regarding the current state and future direction of college football. The Alabama coach believes there should be parity among teams competing at the collegiate level.

There’s always a prevailing notion that only a select few among the 130 FBS teams have a realistic chance of winning the national championship at the start of every season. This is something Saban believes should be outrightly challenged.

Despite benefiting greatly from the current lack of parity in college football, Nick Saban has frequently voiced his criticism regarding the state of the sport. He has expressed his disapproval of the rapid expansion of NIL policies and the increasing prevalence of the transfer portal.

Efforts are being made by the NCAA to bring balance and fairness in college recruiting, aiming to create a more level playing field for all teams involved. The body will be closely looking at the NFL, whose aim is to ensure equity among its teams.

College football insider Brett McMurphy's recent Twitter post reminded fans of the view of Nick Saban and other SEC coaches on college football parity.

“Alabama's Nick Saban, like a lot of other SEC coaches, favors an NFL model for college football: 'Unionize it, make it like the NFL. Make it the same for everyone. Everything they do for NFL is to create parity. If they have every team at 8-8 going into final week of the season, the NFL would love it.'”

College football fans have reacted to the tweet and the view of Nick Saban and other SEC coaches on parity. Many disapprove the notion, believing the concept is not realistic at the collegiate level.

Let's take a look at what the fans are saying.

Can there be parity in college football?

The issue of parity in college football is a prominent topic of discussion. It focuses on how to create a more balanced and equitable playing field in a sport that is often dominated by only a few teams. The question arises: Can college football achieve parity?

Out of the last 17 college football national champions, 13 have emerged from the Southeastern Conference. Florida State, Ohio State and Clemson are the only teams outside the SEC to secure national championships during that period.

Recruitment in college football is one-sided. The best high school players prefer to play in prominent programs. Players who have impressed also easily transfer to bigger programs than the ones they are in. This creates an unbalanced playing field for the competing teams and kills the possibility of parity.

