“Disappointing they wasted a year”: CFB fans react as Steve Sarkisian officially names Arch Manning Texas’ QB1

Arch Manning is one of the most hyped-up players for the 2025 season; he is set to play his first season as a starter this year.

Manning waited for his turn and patiently sat on the bench for two years behind Quinn Ewers, who was initially expected to declare for the 2024 NFL draft but decided to return for another year.

During the latest interview on "Up and Adams," Sarkisian praised Manning's resilience and officially named him the QB1 for this season.

Several football fans reacted to the news:

"Disappointing they wasted a year of Arch by playing Quinn. I get what Sark was doing and being loyal but Texas was a better team with Arch and it’s a shame he’ll only have one season in college," a fan posted.

"Respect to Sark for sticking with QE. But this man is glowing talking about arch. Expect Bama 2020 from Texas next year," another fan commented.

"Arch Manning has all the physical tools necessary to become one of the best QBs in college football history when he is done. But it’s his superior work ethic that makes me so sure he will get there," one fan added.

"I think he’ll still play 2 seasons tbh. Also depends on what team is at the top of the draft next year," a fan wrote.

"Texas is so terrified of revealing how terrible Arch Manning is that they have canceled their spring game." another user predicted.

"all gas, no brakes." one fan said.

Arch Manning started two games in the 2024 season while Ewers was out on injury and helped the team secure massive wins in both.

Steve Sarkisian heaps praise on Arch Manning

Regarding the QB1 spot, Steve Sarkisian said it would be tough for him not to call Arch Manning the starting quarterback. Sarkisian recalled how Manning started a couple of games last year and played well, predicting that his exposure in those games determines that he's ready to take on the role full-time now.

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's not going to be our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said. "He started for us a couple of games last year. Played really good football. Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback, you know? Quinn [Ewers] had been nicked up. So I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We have a pretty good team."

Sarkisian also announced that Texas will not hold the spring games this year and will take a more NFL-like approach.

