Distressed Georgia fan plots wild scheme to prevent 5-star QB recruit Dylan Raiola from flipping to Nebraska

Earlier this week, news broke that Dylan Raiola, a five-star quarterback prospect in the class of 2024 who committed to Georgia, was considering de-committing and joining Nebraska instead.

Raiola has been committed to the Georgia Bulldogs since May and even moved schools to Buford High School to prepare for his imminent move to Athens to play for coach Kirby Smart.

The Athletic reported that Dylan Raiola will take an official trip to Lincoln to visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers, where he is expected to flip his commitment to coach Matt Rhule's team.

Georgia fans did not take the news of one of the best prospects in the class of 2024 opting for another team, and they spitballed ideas on how to stop it from happening, but one fan's plan stood out.

On an On3 message board, the fan calling him/herself 'Lagunadawg', elaborately detailed a way to stop Dylan Raiola from flipping his commitment, and it was both wild and hilarious at the same time.

"It’s being reported that Raiola will visit Nebraska on Friday. I assume that he’ll take the 2:21 Delta flight, which is also the last flight of the day to the state. Therefore, if this flight gets cancelled, he likely won’t be able to make the trip, and will stay committed to UGA. Obviously messing with commercial flights is a slippery slope, so I’m not suggesting that anybody does anything illegal, but does anyone here work for Delta?" Lagunadawg wrote.

"If some loyal UGA pilots or flight attendants to call in sick at the last minute, the flight could be cancelled and we could keep Raiola. Maybe someone working could hold the flight up for 'maintenance' issues? At the very least, he could 'lost his checked bags' so he’d have to experience the Nebraska winter without a jacket."

"I’m just spitballing ideas, but if anyone has anything else, those would also be appreciated," Lagunadawg finished.

Matt Rhule knows Dylan Raiola's value

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule recently shocked the CFB fraternity with his comments regarding the value of a good quarterback in the transfer portal these days in an episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."

“Make no mistake: a good QB in the portal costs $1 million to $1.5 million to $2 million right now, just so we’re on the same page. Let’s make sure we all understand what’s happening. There are some teams that have $6-$7 million players playing for them,” Rhule said.

His next comments will serve as motivation for Dylan Raiola should he decide to flip his commitment.

“We just kind of believe in doing things the old school way, the hard way, building," Rhule explained.

If he were to choose Nebraska, Dylan Raiola would probably have to play second fiddle to Kyle McCord, who transferred from the Ohio State Buckeyes as he learns the ropes of college football but under a coach who values the QB market.

