Is Dylan Raiola to Nebraska an imminent move as 5-Star QB gets mired in decommitment rumors?

The de-commitment curse has struck Georgia this time as it appears that Dylan Raiola, the five-star commitment from Buford High, is opting to flip his commitment to Nebraska.

Initially, Raiola was poised to join the Ohio State Buckeyes before de-committing in favor of Georgia in May. It seems a similar move is imminent, and he will visit Nebraska during the weekend, according to college football insiders.

Steve Wiltfong, 247 Sports' director of football recruitment, changed his prediction for Raiola's future to the Cornhuskers. At the same time, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine gives him a 45.4% chance of going there versus 33.1% to Georgia.

It is a surprising turn of events since Raiola even moved to Buford High School to be closer to Athens in preparation for his move and always appeared psyched about playing for the reigning national champions.

Dylan Raiola's commitment issues

When he committed to the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the year, fans were concerned about his commitment after it was revealed that Dylan Raiola tended to move schools. He has transferred schools four times in four years.

In an interview with ESPN, Dominic Raiola explained his son's commitment issues after he opted to transfer to Buford High instead of Phoenix's Pinnacle High School from Chandler High.

"After meeting with the head coach at Pinnacle High School, he was very confident that Dylan would have to sit games and Dylan didn't want to sit games. He wanted to play right away... Let's get him in a program. But I think people would rather see Dylan play than sit. And so we're excited about it."

It turns out that he really does have commitment issues.

Dylan Raiola has Cornhusker roots

Dylan Raiola has several reasons to flip his commitment to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

His father, Dominic Raiola, played for the school between 1998 and 2000 before joining the NFL and even won the Rimington Award (best center in college football).

Donovan Raiola is the young quarterback's uncle and is also the offensive line coach under Nebraska coach Matt Rhule. According to USA Today, he has received a significant salary bump from $325,000 to $500,000.

Earlier in the year, Donovan spoke glowingly about coach Matt Rhule during an interview with 247Sports:

“Being able to sit down with Coach Rhule and really understand his vision for that program and where he’s headed with that program, and he’s proven it at Temple and Baylor and he’s going to win at Nebraska as well."

If he does indeed decide to flip his commitment to Nebraska, Dylan Raiola will have a lot of familiar faces to help him through his adjustment period in Lincoln.

