Georgia football bromance is on full display as QB Dylan Raiola and Jaden Perlotte share a wholesome picture together

Georgia football's future stars, quarterback Dylan Raiola and Jaden Perlotte, who both attend Buford High came together for a wholesome picture, which they shared on their Instagram stories.

The two play for the same high school team following Raiola's transfer to the school earlier this year after committing to the Bulldogs.

Dylan Raiola reshared a picture from Jaden Perlotte's story on Instagram with the caption "THIS IS HOME!!" The photo shows the duo wearing the Bulldogs uniform with Perlotte's caption saying, "My brudda."

Georgia fans have been unsettled by Raiola's willingness to transfer schools. He has transferred schools four times in the last four years, finally ending up at Buford High School, Georgia.

His father, Dominic Raiola, discussed his son's decision to move from Chandler High to Buford instead of Phoenix's Pinnacle High School, as was originally planned:

"After meeting with the head coach at Pinnacle High School, he was very confident that Dylan would have to sit games and Dylan didn't want to sit games. He wanted to play right away... Let's get him in a program. But I think people would rather see Dylan play than sit. And so we're excited about it."

Before he committed to the Bulldogs, Dylan Raiola had committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes before de-committing and finally pledging to join Kirby Smart's team.

Linebacker Jadon Perlotte committed to Georgia earlier this year and is considered a five-star prospect and a top-three linebacker in the class of 2025, per 247Sports. Unlike Raiola, he promised Bulldogs fans via Dawgs Daily, that he won't waver in his commitment:

'I'm always gonna be a Dawg."

Has Dylan Raiola helped Georgia recruit?

Kirby Smart has made Georgia the premier destination for recruits after leading the program to back-to-back national championships.

The Bulldogs topped the most recent ESPN Future Power rankings due to their stellar recruitment. Dylan Raiola's recruitment pushed the Bulldogs up to No. 4 in the 2024 quarterback battle, just behind USC, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

Raiola has taken a proactive approach to recruitment and has managed to convince four-star prospects Jordan Thomas, Chauncey Bowens, Jaden Reddell and Justin Greene to join the Bulldogs roster.

In an interview with Dawgs Daily, he seemed like a man on a mission:

"...Keep building my story — and it's really my whole family's story and everyone who has been with me on this journey. We need to get KJ Bolden on board, Daniel Calhoun, Marques Easley — two big boys. Nate Frazier, there are a few more I'm not aware of, but man, if we get a few more in, we will be good to go."

The Bulldogs' juggernaut is rolling on with Raiola at the forefront.