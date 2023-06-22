Georgia Bulldogs quarterback commit Dylan Raiola is set to transfer high schools for his senior season to Buford, Georgia. He was slated to move from Chandler High in Arizona to Phoenix's Pinnacle High School, but he is now set to play football in the state of his future home.

Speaking to ESPN, Raiola's father, Dominic, discussed the decision not to play for Pinnacle:

"After meeting with the head coach at Pinnacle High School, he was very confident that Dylan would have to sit games and Dylan didn't want to sit games. He wanted to play right away... Let's get him in a program."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But I think people would rather see Dylan play than sit. And so we're excited about it," Dominic added.

Raiola will now be teamed up with uncommitted five-star players Eddrick Houston and KJ Bolden, who are both top targets for the Bulldogs.

People have been reacting to the news that broke out earlier today on Twitter. Some brought a little humor to the situation, while others dove into the meaning behind Dylan Raiola's decision.

One user wrote:

"Kid has more commitment issues than my ex gf."

Reginald D Donald @ReggieDonald @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson Can’t wait to see where he transfers to next year after he finds out he won’t be QB1 at UGA. There’s no way he ends his college career at UGA. This is the next Tate Martell, but to Tate’s credit he didn’t transfer to 4 different high schools. @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson Can’t wait to see where he transfers to next year after he finds out he won’t be QB1 at UGA. There’s no way he ends his college career at UGA. This is the next Tate Martell, but to Tate’s credit he didn’t transfer to 4 different high schools.

ADstaR @ADstaR334 @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson It's 2-5☆s on his team that rumored to be OSU leans (Houston and Bolden). The reason for him being there is to confirm a relationship to aleast one of them. His presence since his commitment has had Georgia to lose favor with J.Smith @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson It's 2-5☆s on his team that rumored to be OSU leans (Houston and Bolden). The reason for him being there is to confirm a relationship to aleast one of them. His presence since his commitment has had Georgia to lose favor with J.Smith

Caribou Lou @CommandDeez @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson Yeah Georgia 7A football gonna look a little different than whatever prep league he had going on in AZ. Will tell a lot @On3Recruits @ChadSimmons_ @samspiegs @RustyMansell_ @JeremyO_Johnson Yeah Georgia 7A football gonna look a little different than whatever prep league he had going on in AZ. Will tell a lot

As of this writing, Raiola has not publicly announced his decision.

What has Dylan Raiola done as a quarterback in high school?

There is a reason why the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs wanted Dylan Raiola to join the program. He is coming off a solid junior season for Chandler High School, finishing with a 22:5 touchdown-to-interception ratio while passing for 2,435 yards.

Raiola now has 54 touchdowns to 10 interceptions with a 64.6% completion percentage in his two years as a high school quarterback. He also averages 240.7 passing yards per game, but the change in competition and teammates could be something to look out for.

Jeff Sentell @jeffsentell



There are a few throws in here to 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith at the Elite 11.



Raiola said tonight that the work to try to flip Smith from Ohio State is a major remaining priority for 5-star Dylan Raiola is the nation’s No. 1 prospect for 2024.There are a few throws in here to 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith at the Elite 11.Raiola said tonight that the work to try to flip Smith from Ohio State is a major remaining priority for #GoDawgs in the 2024 class. 5-star Dylan Raiola is the nation’s No. 1 prospect for 2024.There are a few throws in here to 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith at the Elite 11.Raiola said tonight that the work to try to flip Smith from Ohio State is a major remaining priority for #GoDawgs in the 2024 class. https://t.co/zVMMy4O6uo

There is a lot of excitement around the program, with Raiola being closer to the team as they can now keep their eyes on him on a weekly basis, with Buford being just an hour away from the University of Georgia.

Dylan Raiola is one of the most exciting players to enter college football and would become the first top-ranked player in the ESPN 300 to sign with the Bulldogs since Justin Fields in 2018.

Raiola has proven to have an electric arm and was putting it on display last week as part of the Elite 11 finals with some of the other top quarterback recruits in the nation.

Poll : 0 votes