DJ Uiagalelei's transfer portal journey: A look at every pitstop before joining Mike Norvell's FSU

Florida State Seminoles quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was recruited from the transfer portal by coach Mike Norvell to replace the NFL-bound Jordan Travis. He has big shoes to fill as Travis led the Seminoles to an unbeaten regular season alongside a controversial College Football Playoff snub.

Uiagalelei began his college football career at Clemson Tigers as the No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports. He was seeking to recreate the legacies of Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence.

The 6-foot-4 signal-caller played under outspoken coach Dabo Swinney for three years before entering the transfer portal after losing the QB1 job to Cade Klubnik and landing with the Oregon State Beavers in 2023.

He registered 2,638 yards, resulting in 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions while leading the Beavers to an 8-5 record.

DJ Uiagalelei once again entered the transfer portal from Oregon State in 2023 after coach Jonathan Smith took the Michigan State Spartans job. In January, Uiagalelei finally committed to coach Norvell's FSU.

During an interview with ESPN, Uiagalelei revealed that he did not foresee his college football journey involving as many transfers as it ultimately has.

"I didn't think I would be here, at Florida State," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't think I'd transfer twice or be at three different schools in my college career or be in college for five years. I thought it was gonna be three-and-out, straight outta Clemson, to the league."

DJ Uiagalelei found the perfect fit at FSU

DJ Uiagalelei was a five-star prospect out of high school, and understandably, the hype around him was massive going into his first few seasons at Clemson. Over the years, he has faced backlash from some quarters due to his transfer portal activity.

During an in-house interview, Uiagalelei revealed that although he was courted extensively by programs like the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Louisville Cardinals, he only had eyes for the Seminoles due to their style of play.

“Going through the process again, being in the transfer portal, my eyes were set on one school,” Uiagalelei said. “I wanted to be here at Florida State. And this is the spot I wanted to be in.

“Florida State's offense plays to my strengths. They push the ball down the field. They're going to take deep shots. They have playmakers all around there. Coach Norvell does an unbelievable job scheming for opponents. He's a guy that's a smart football mind."

Should DJ Uiagalelei lead the Florida State Seminoles to another ACC championship win and a place in the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, he could improve his draft stock dramatically.

