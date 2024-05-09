Does Deion Sanders have a college world series ring? Exploring Coach Prime's collegiate career

Deion Sanders doesn't have a college World Series ring. Sanders enrolled at FSU and played football, baseball and track. In his freshman season, he started in the Seminoles' secondary, playing outfield, while the track team won a conference championship.

Sanders played just two seasons at FSU, in 1986 and 1987. In 1986, FSU was runner-up in the College World Series losing to Arizona. In 1987, Sanders' Seminoles made the College World Series again but lost in the first round to LSU.

Sanders slashed .333/.438/.483 with one home run and 14 RBIs in his freshman season while in 1987, he slashed .267/.340/.386 with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

Deion Sanders also never won a national championship playing football at FSU.

Did Deion Sanders play in the MLB?

Although Deion Sanders had more success playing football and played in the NFL, he also played in the MLB.

Sanders had a nine-year part-time career in the MLB. He played 641 games in the MLB between the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants.

Sanders ended his MLB career with a batting average of .263, 39 home runs, 168 RBIs and 186 stolen bases. Having played both baseball and football, he says that baseball is harder:

"Hitting that baseball," Sanders replied. "Hitting that baseball is something else. That's why they fail seven out of 10 times, and they're still making $300-400 million a year."

Throughout his baseball career he told friend and family that 'football is my wife and baseball is my mistress.'

Deion Sanders is now coaching college football

Deion Sanders has taken up coaching and is the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes.

In his first season at Colorado, Sanders led the team to a 4-8 record after the school had one win in the year before. Sanders enters the season with plenty of confidence despite losing plenty of key players.

"We're good. I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches, and please have some faith in me," Sanders said, via ESPN. "We good. We all right. We all right."

Colorado opens the 2024 college football season on Aug. 29 against North Dakota State.

