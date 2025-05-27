Does EA Sports College Football cover curse exist? Revisiting history after Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith's feature

Ryan Williams and Jeremiah Smith will grace the cover of "EA Sports College Football 26." The announcement had fans wondering about the duo's performance in the upcoming season.

On Tuesday, EA Sports revealed via X that both wide receivers would be featured on the standard cover of the game.

"Sophomore season loading... Your #CFB26 Cover Stars @Ryanwms1 + @Jermiah_Smith1 Coming July 10. Full Reveal Thursday.," EASportsCollege tweeted.

Last season, Williams and Smith performed well and established themselves in the league. Williams helped the Alabama Crimson Tide finish with a 9-4 record and qualify for a bowl game. He led the team in receiving yards with 48 catches for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

One of his best performances came in Alabama's 41-34 win against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sep. 28, 2024. Williams finished the game with six receptions for 177 yards and one touchdown.

Smith was fourth in the league in receiving yards with 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Ohio State Buckeyes' star was a key player in their 14-2 record and victory in the College Football Playoff National Championship game last season.

His best showing came in Ohio State's 41-21 win against the Oregon Ducks on Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl. Smith ended the game with seven receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

EA Sports' decision to feature both on the cover of the upcoming game could increase their star power in the league.

However, fans are worried that they may struggle in their sophomore year due to a supposed "curse" associated with being featured on the cover of a college football video game.

Is there any merit to the EA Sports College Football cover curse theory?

Some players in the past have performed well despite the "curse," while others have had poor seasons. Unlike the "Madden Cover Curse," there isn't enough evidence to suggest that players struggle after being on the cover.

The video game series didn't release a game for 11 years until "EA Sports College Football 25." The lack of consistent editions doesn't set a clear trend that could even give rise to such discussions.

That said, here is how the stars of the last three college football games fared after gracing the cover.

EA Sports College Football 25

"EA Sports College Football 25" had Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, and Donovan Edwards on the cover. The former Michigan Wolverines running back had a good senior year, achieving 128 carries for 589 yards and four touchdowns.

In comparison, Edwards had 119 carries for 497 yards and five touchdowns in the 2023 season. It's worth noting that Michigan struggled last season, as their offense was the third-worst in the Big Ten in total yards (3,721).

Hunter had a great season on offense and defense. As a wide receiver for the Colorado Buffaloes, he led the team in receiving yards with 96 catches for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. On defense, Hunter also played a key role, leading the team with four interceptions in the cornerback position. His performance led to Hunter winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy and becoming the first pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Ewers helped lead the Texas Longhorns to a spot in the College Football Playoff. The quarterback ranked 14th in the league in passing yards, completing 293 passes for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns. His last game was a 28-14 loss to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 10. The New York Jets selected Ewers in the seventh round with the 231st pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

NCAA Football 14

Denard Robinson was on the cover for "NCAA Football 14," after he had already left the Michigan Wolverines to enter the 2013 NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected the former running back in the fifth round with the 135th pick.

Robinson didn't have a strong showing in his rookie year, as he played a backup role behind retired running backs Maurice Jones-Drew and Jordan Todman. He had 20 carries for 66 yards.

NCAA Football 13

Robert Griffin III was on the cover of "NCAA Football 13" alongside NFL legend Barry Sanders. The quarterback earned the cover after winning the 2011 Heisman Trophy for his final season with the Baylor Bears. He was selected by the Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins) with the second pick of the 2012 NFL draft.

Griffin III finished his rookie season with 258 completions for 3,200 yards and 20 touchdowns in the regular season. He also led the team to a 9-6 record and an appearance in the NFL playoffs.

Overall thoughts: The curse isn't real

Based on history, fans shouldn't be overly concerned about a "curse" affecting players on the cover of an EA Sports college football game. Players like Robinson may have struggled after being featured, but other factors can also contribute to past cover stars not having a great season.

The evidence of a "curse" also contradicts what players like Hunter, Griffin III, and Ewers accomplished after appearing on a college football game cover. Alabama and Ohio State fans have no reason not to expect both wide receivers to play on par or better than what they did last season.

