Does James Madison football have a bowl ban? Exploring the latest legal turnarounds for JMU in 2023

James Madison took the college football world by storm this season. In what is only the university’s second season in the Football Bowl Subdivision, the team has secured a perfect 10-0 record, boasting 6-0 in conference play.

The Dukes have caught the attention of the college football world with their brilliant outing this season, with many seeing them as a potential big program in the future. However, despite this astonishing display, the university is not eligible to play in a bowl game.

Does James Madison football have a bowl ban?

Due to a pre-existing NCAA regulation, James Madison football won’t be eligible to participate in a bowl game this season despite their unbeaten record.

According to NCAA regulations, programs transitioning from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision are barred from postseason bowl games during their initial two seasons in the new subdivision.

James Madison University initiated a formal appeal last week for reconsideration of the rule that mandated a bowl game ban. The appeal, addressed to the NCAA Board of Directors, took the form of a letter signed by the school president, athletic director and rector of the board.

“Our student-athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period. Relief is warranted as a matter of student-athlete welfare. The membership recognizes postseason participation as a fundamental element of the student-athlete experience.”

Rejection of a waiver request by the NCAA

James Madison University, along with two other universities, Jacksonville State and Tarleton State, had their postseason waiver requests rejected by the NCAA on Wednesday. The waiver would have made the Dukes bowl-eligible.

The university expressed its disappointment at the decision of the NCAA, which was despite the fabulous season of the Dukes. The university said in an official statement:

“We're obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA's review of our request for bowl relief. We're saddened for our university community and, in particular, we're devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity."

Notably, the decision was made by the NCAA Division I Board Administration Committee, aligning with the consensus reached by three other committees that deliberated on the matter.

James Madison University could still potentially participate in bowl games. This would be if there is a shortage of teams with a .500 or better record to fill the 82 spots in the 41 bowl games at the conclusion of the regular season.