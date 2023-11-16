What is a postseason waiver in college football? James Madison football's recent rejection from the NCAA explored 

James Madison and two other universities (Jacksonville State and Tarleton State) saw their postseason waiver rejected by the NCAA on Wednesday. The former Football Championship Subdivision teams had earlier filed a waiver application to the NCAA in order to be eligible for postseason bowl games this season.

The decision was made by the NCAA Division I Board Administration Committee in alignment with the consensus reached by the three other committees that convened on the matter. Despite the Dukes' brilliant season (10-0, 6-0 Sun Belt) so far, they won't be able to play in a bowl game.

What is a postseason waiver in college football?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

A postseason waiver is a consideration requested by a college football team to be eligible for bowl games for the rest of the regular season. A school can file a request to the NCAA on some grounds for the governing body to grant eligibility for bowl games against the rule.

According to the NCAA rule, college football programs transitioning from the FCS to the FBS through realignment are prohibited from participating in bowl games during their first two seasons in the new subdivision. This is aimed at protecting the less lucrative FCS.

The longstanding college football rule has faced criticism among fans in 2023, particularly after James Madison achieved a perfect 10-0 record for the season. The Dukes are in their second year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, which marks the last season of their prohibition.

James Madison's waiver application and rejection

Last week, James Madison University formally appealed for reconsideration by sending a letter signed by the school president, athletic director, and rector of the board to the NCAA Board of Directors.

“Our student-athletes have achieved an astonishing, unprecedented level of success during this period. Relief is warranted as a matter of student-athlete welfare. The membership recognizes postseason participation as a fundamental element of the student-athlete experience.”

Following the rejection, the university expressed disappointment at the governing body's decision in a statement.

"We're obviously disappointed in the outcome of the NCAA's review of our request for bowl relief. We're saddened for our university community and, in particular, we're devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity.”

Notably, James Madison could potentially still participate in bowl games if there is a shortage of teams with a .500 or better record to fill the 82 spots in the 41 bowl games at the conclusion of the regular season.