Does Kirk Herbstreit fly private? ESPN College GameDay analyst's extensive travel schedule explored

Kirk Herbstreit has quite an extensive schedule covering the big moments in football. The sportscaster has contracts with two broadcast giants, ESPN and Amazon.

At ESPN, Herbstreit is an analyst on "College GameDay" and provides color commentary for top college football broadcasts. He also works as an announcer on Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" broadcast for the NFL.

Safe to say, he often needs to be in different locations across the country for his work during the week. Amid Herbstreit's busy schedule, fans have been curious whether the sportscaster flies privately.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Does Kirk Herbstreit fly private?

Does Kirk Herbstreit fly private?

As per reports, Kirk Herbstreit flies privately when he needs to make trips across far-away locations in the country for his work.

In September this year, Herbert had quite an incredibly taxing travel schedule that he shared on social media. His journey began at his place of residence in Nashville on a Thursday morning.

He traveled to Philadelphia from Nashville to cover the NFL's "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. He then journeyed to Dayton for his son’s football game on Friday night.

On Saturday afternoon, he served as an analyst on "College GameDay," covering ESPN’s primetime game between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams in Boulder. Herbstreit then traveled to Gainsville to call the match between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators before returning back home to Nashville in the early hours of Sunday.

Expand Tweet

As per reports, Herbstriet took five flights in less than 72 hours during his hectic work week. He reportedly covered 4,228 miles while traveling from Nashville to Philly to Dayton to Boulder to Gainesville, and then finally back to Nashville in less than three days.

Fortunately for him, Herbstreit is paid quite well by ESPN and Amazon. Hence, he is able to afford to fly private.

Nonetheless, it's safe to say that Herbstreit has quite a hectic schedule as he juggles between roles for two broadcast giants.