Does Mike Norvell call offensive plays? Exploring FSU HC's role with the Seminoles

Mike Norvell is in his fifth season as coach of the Florida State Seminoles. In 2023, Norvell guided the team to an ACC title. The veteran sideline leader aims for similar results in 2024.

As we anticipate the 2024 college football season, let's examine who calls the offensive plays at Florida State.

Does Mike Norvell call offensive plays?

Mike Norvell calls offensive plays for the Florida State Seminoles. According to Georgia Tech coach Brent Key, the FSU coach has been the team's offensive play-caller for quite some time.

Ahead of the FSU versus Georgia Tech game, Key said,

"Mike has called offensive plays for a long time; his offense is his offense in regards to what they do and how they play. It is different week to week in terms of what personnel groups, what packages, what shifts, motions, and other things they use within it, so those things have not changed."

With Norvell directing traffic at FSU, the team has won 12 straight ACC games and is 23-4 over the last two seasons.

What did Mike Norvell say after the Georgia Tech loss?

Despite the praise showered on him by the opposing coach, Brent Key, Mike Norvell, and the Florida State Seminoles lost their first game of the 2024 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game ended 24-21 in favor of Georgia Tech.

Following the defeat, Norvell and select members of his coaching staff reviewed the loss and looked ahead to Monday's home opener against Boston College.

Norvell had this to say about the opening game loss,

"Going back and looking at the game, it is sickening that we came up short in that matchup. Obviously, I take full responsibility and ownership for that. I think you go back and see the fixture. Obviously, it is my job to have the team ready to go and play to the best of our ability. I do not believe that was our best."

Norvell also spoke about his eagerness to bounce back in earnest. He said,

"I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to respond. Everybody is disappointed in coming up short. That game came down to one play. How do you respond to it? I mean, nobody ever wants to find yourself in this situation, but I believe in the character of the team, I believe in this coaching staff, I believe in the talent and ability that we have."

The Seminoles face Boston College next and will need to bring their A-game to avoid back-to-back losses to start the 2024 season.

