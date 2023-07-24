Does Nick Saban own car dealerships? Mercedes, Ferrari, among the exquisite collections owned by Alabama HC

Nick Saban has been the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide's football team since 2007. He also had a stint in the NFL as a defensive coordinator.

However, along with a coaching career, Saban also co-owns multiple car dealerships with Mercedes-Benz and Ferrari.

Nick Saban's car dealership

In September 2022, it was announced that Nick Saban was a part of the ownership group opening Prancing Horse of Nashville, a 43,400-square-foot showroom for the Italian sports car dealership, one of only 60 in the world. It is a luxury dealership selling Ferraris in Nashville.

Saban's relationship with Ferrari is also well publicized. He went to Italy to celebrate his 50th wedding anniversary at the Ferrari plant and was cheered throughout his time there.

“We got ‘Roll Tided’ everywhere we went. We went to the Ferrari plant [in Maranello],” Saban said. “Those cats don’t even speak English and we got Roll Tide.”

Being a part owner of a Ferrari dealership, Nick Saban is also a co-owner of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Birmingham, Alabama.

However, in 2020, Saban was criticized as the Mercdes-Benz dealership he co-owns in Birmingham received between $5 million and $11 million in PPP loans. A lot of the public was frustrated by the news of that, as Saban is the highest-paid football coach, but CEO Joe Agresti claimed the money was to pay his 480 workers, so they didn't have to lay anyone off.

“I’m proud of the way we handled it,” Agresti says. “I don’t know that we would be bankrupt today [if we didn’t take the money]. But it would have been bad... It’s not really about Coach [Saban]. There are multiple partners in this thing. While Coach makes a pretty penny doing what he does, the rest of us don’t.”

Although Nick Saban does own multiple car dealerships, his focus remains on coaching football and winning the National Championship. Alabama missed the college football playoffs last season and hasn't won the National Championship since 2020.

