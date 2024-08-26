Does Ryan Day have a college degree? Closer look at Ohio State HC's academic status

Ryan Day might currently be the Ohio State Buckeyes coach, but he started his football journey at the collegiate level with the University of New Hampshire. He played as a quarterback and linebacker for the Wildcats, setting completion and touchdown records under offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (who now works for him as an OC).

It was in New Hampshire that he also earned his bachelor's degree in business administration in 2002. He would later on be a graduate assistant at Boston College, where he earned his master's degree in administrative studies in 2004.

What was Ryan Day's career path to the Ohio State job?

Ryan Day started his career as a tight ends coach at New Hampshire under Chip Kelly. That was followed by stints at Boston College (2003-2004) and Florida (2005) as a graduate assistant. From 2006 until 2014, he jumped between jobs at Temple and Boston College, being a wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator at both schools.

Following that, he jumped to the NFL, becoming the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015 and the San Francisco 49ers in 2016. After this, he made his first contact with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he became co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2017. In 2018, he was upgraded to the offensive coordinator position.

What has Ryan Day achieved as Ohio State's head coach?

In 2019, Ryan Day became the Buckeyes head coach. He has so far carried Ohio State to three College Football Playoff appearances (2019, 2020 and 2022), but has only managed to get into the national championship game once (2020). He has a 56-8 overall record at the Columbus school, with a Big Ten record of 39-3.

In terms of titles, Day has won two Big Ten championships with the Buckeyes (2019 and 2020) and three Big Ten East Division titles (2019, 2020 and 2021). One of his most successful seasons came in 2019 when he also earned the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in his debut season.

