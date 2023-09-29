Does Tim Tebow auction off his Heisman Trophy? More about the 2007 Heisman winner

Tim Tebow won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 following a superb season with Florida, becoming the first sophomore ever to win the award. In what was his first season as the program's starting quarterback, he led the Gators to a 9-4 season and a berth in the Capital One Bowl.

Tebow recorded an astonishing 3,286 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to claim the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He also rushed for 895 yards and 23 touchdowns that season, becoming the first player in the history of college football to pass and rush for at least 20 touchdowns.

In 2022, there was a report of Tebow auctioning his Heisman Trophy, which caused some frenzy in the world of college football. However, not many are aware of how the auctioning is done. Let’s take a look at the whole concept of the quarterback’s auction of the coveted honor.

In an appearance on the Paul Pabst of The Dan Patrick Show in 2022, Tim Tebow shared that he annually auctions off his 2007 Heisman Trophy. The highest bidder at every auction is granted possession of the award for a year before it goes on auction the following year.

This tradition has raised nearly a million dollars for various charitable causes over the past decade. Tebow also mentioned on the show that country singer Luke Bryan is the current custodian of the trophy. Notably, Kathie Lee Gifford has previously won the auction.

Tebow's philanthropic endeavors have been widely recognized in and out of the United States. Therefore, the revelation of his Heisman Trophy auctions for charitable purposes in 2022 wasn’t a surprise to many as it aligns with his longstanding commitment to supporting those in need.

Did Tim Tebow win two Heisman Trophy?

Tim Tebow only won the Heisman Trophy once during his astonishing college football career, which came in 2007. Although the Florida quarterback was a finalist in 2008 and 2009, he was unable to achieve the outstanding feat of clinching the award the second time.

Winning the Heisman Trophy on two occasions is a rare event in the world of college football. Ohio State running back Archie Griffin won the award in 1974 and 1975, and remains the only player to have achieved this since the award began in 1935.