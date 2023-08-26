What is Tim Tebow doing now? Taking a closer look at the life of former Gators QB after his NFL gig

Tim Tebow, a former NFL and MLB athlete, started working for ESPN as a college football analyst in 2013, following his on-field career. He is a speaker, the author of "Mission Possible," and a pro-life advocate. In keeping with his faith, Tebow formed the Tim Tebow Foundation to "bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need."

Tim was homeschooled up until college, which allowed him to pursue his love of football and was a common practice for many families in Florida. He is now a three-time best-selling author, global icon, businessman, philanthropist, and entrepreneur.

Tebow's football prowess made him one of the best high school athletes in the country. The groundwork for an excellent collegiate football career was built by his choice to play for the University of Florida under head coach Urban Meyer.

Rookie quarterback Tim Tebow was a "keystone" member of the 2006 national champion Florida Gators squad. The Gators won another championship in 2008. Despite his achievements, Tebow opted not to compete in the 2009 NFL Draft and instead played for the Gators in his last season.

Tim Tebow reunited with his former Florida Gators head coach, Urban Meyer, who was leading the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He hoped to play as a tight end rather than a quarterback. The squad had to reduce its roster to 85 players; therefore, his time there was sadly short-lived. He was fired during the preseason as a result.

Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh

Demi-Leigh Tebow (née Nel-Peters) the current Miss Universe, married Tim in 2020. The couple and their canines, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris, currently live in Jacksonville, Florida, according to Tebow's website.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in his incredible journey, Tebow's influence on and off the field continues to be felt, making him a beloved and inspirational figure in the sports world and beyond.

Why is Tim Tebow so famous?

Former Gators QB, Tebow

The Netflix documentary Untold: Swamp Kings looks into Tebow's life. Tebow was a former Denver Broncos and Florida Gators quarterback. He became the first sophomore to win the Heisman Trophy in 2007, and he created history.

Tebow's NFL career had its ups and downs, though. Tebow's rookie season was difficult because he had the NFL's lowest completion percentage. He spent two seasons working for the Denver Broncos before being transferred to the New York Jets in 2012. Before getting released in 2013, he played with the Jets for a brief period.

Tebow signed a contract with the New England Patriots in 2013 but was cut during training camp. He signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, but he was released in September. He left the NFL and played baseball for the New York Mets until retiring in 2021.

Where did Tim Tebow grow up?

Tim Tebow was born to Pamela Elaine Tebow and Robert Ramsey Tebow II, Baptist missionaries, in the Philippines. Tim revealed in the documentary that his birth was anything but typical.

Doctors predicted he wouldn't live past birth due to his mother's challenging pregnancy, but he triumphed against all expectations, gaining the moniker "miracle" baby. Tim was raised on a farm in Jacksonville, Florida, as the youngest of five siblings, after his family moved there when he was three years old.