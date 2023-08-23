Where are the players in the Netflix documentary Untold Swamp Kings today? ft. Urban Meyer, Brandon Siler, and more

The documentary "Untold Swamp Kings" on Netflix offers a deeper look at the Urban Meyer-led Florida Gators football teams of the late 2000s. This team is well-known for having what could be the greatest turnaround in college football, and part of its success came from the players, many of whom turned into future NFL stars.

If you recently finished watching the four-part documentary, you might be wondering where those former Florida Gators are now. Well, here's a quick rundown of who's who in the Untold Swamp Kings documentary, where they are now, what they're doing, and where they go from there.

Head Coach Urban Meyer

Let's start with the guy at the helm, Urban Meyer.

Meyer came to Florida in 2005 with a mission to completely revamp the Gators. He eventually won two national titles with the team in 2006 and 2008; he however chose to leave in 2010 because of health problems (via Decider).

Meyer then accepted a head coaching job with Ohio State University and won another title there in 2014. He moved up to the NFL to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars but because of a terrible stint, he was fired only a year after being hired. The Jaguars went 2-11.

As of 2023, the ex-Florida Gators coach is a Fox Sports analyst.

The 2006-2008 Florida Gators who've been to the pros

Arguably, the most famous out of all the members of Meyer's Gators teams during those years was Tim Tebow, who won a Heisman trophy in 2007.

Tebow had numerous stints in the NFL. He played for Denver, New York, New England, Philadephia, and Jacksonville. But for some reason, his pro career never really took off. After a failed attempt at an NFL return, Tebow now works as a college football analyst and motivational speaker (via TheCinemaholic).

Several of Tebow's teammates and schoolmates also had a chance at the NFL. Here are some of those who were also mentioned in the Untold Swamp Kings documentary:

Brandon Siler - Picked in the last round of the 2007 NFL Draft by San Diego, signed with Kansas City in 2011. The linebacker wasn't re-signed in 2012 after his contract expired. Now, he runs two businesses and is a motivational speaker.

- Picked in the last round of the 2007 NFL Draft by San Diego, signed with Kansas City in 2011. The linebacker wasn't re-signed in 2012 after his contract expired. Now, he runs two businesses and is a motivational speaker. Brandon Spikes - Played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. He retired in 2016 and is currently a businessman.

- Played in the NFL for the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills. He retired in 2016 and is currently a businessman. Steven Harris - Went undrafted in 2007 but was signed by the Denver Broncos. He only played for a year until he was released in 2008. He currently lives a private life with his wife Kailla Marie, who is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse/Family Nurse (APRN-FNP-C).

Went undrafted in 2007 but was signed by the Denver Broncos. He only played for a year until he was released in 2008. He currently lives a private life with his wife Kailla Marie, who is an Advanced Practice Registered Nurse/Family Nurse (APRN-FNP-C). Dallas Baker - Drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. By 2009, he was out of the NFL and signed for the Jacksonville Sharks of the Arena Football League (AFL). He also played in the CFL. Retired from playing, he is now a trainer at the Division 1 FBS Baylor University.

Drafted in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. By 2009, he was out of the NFL and signed for the Jacksonville Sharks of the Arena Football League (AFL). He also played in the CFL. Retired from playing, he is now a trainer at the Division 1 FBS Baylor University. Brandon James - Went undrafted but was hired by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts in 2010. He was released shortly after. With his playing days long behind him, he is now an offensive coordinator at St. Augustine High School--his alma mater.

Went undrafted but was hired by the NFL's Indianapolis Colts in 2010. He was released shortly after. With his playing days long behind him, he is now an offensive coordinator at St. Augustine High School--his alma mater. Major Wright - Drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He remained in the league until 2013, also playing for Tampa Bay, before retiring. He is now a motivational speaker and philanthropist.

Drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He remained in the league until 2013, also playing for Tampa Bay, before retiring. He is now a motivational speaker and philanthropist. Ahmad Black - Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He officially retired from the NFL in 2017 and is now coaching DBs at Lakeland High School in Florida.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth round of the 2011 draft. He officially retired from the NFL in 2017 and is now coaching DBs at Lakeland High School in Florida. Chris Rainey - Selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals, before moving to the CFL in 2014. He is currently an entrepreneur.

Selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2012 draft. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals, before moving to the CFL in 2014. He is currently an entrepreneur. Percy Harvin - Selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. He officially retired from the NFL in 2017 and is currently living a low-key, private life.

- Selected 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings in 2009. He also played for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, and Buffalo Bills. He officially retired from the NFL in 2017 and is currently living a low-key, private life. Aaron Hernandez - Hernandez was barely mentioned in the Untold Swamp Kings documentary for reasons that we won't mention here. He did, however, get to play for the New England Patriots.

Hernandez was barely mentioned in the Untold Swamp Kings documentary for reasons that we won't mention here. He did, however, get to play for the New England Patriots. Chris Leak - Undrafted in 2007 but was signed by the Chicago Bears. He retired from playing in 2012 to focus on broadcasting, and as of 2023, he runs the Air Strike Passing Academy Quarterback Training facility in Florida.

Where are all the other members of the Untold Swamp Kings?

As for those who didn't get to go pro, here's what they're doing now.

Tate Casey didn't pursue a pro football career upon graduating in 2008. He did, however, go back to the school in 2018 as a sideline reporter. As of late, Casey is a family man and sales representative. On the other hand, Ryan Stamper may not have been an NFL player, but he's still in the league as the Director of Player Assessment for the Jacksonville Jaguars.