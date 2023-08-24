Tim Tebow and Cam Newton were two of the most prominent players in college football. They both made a lasting impression while playing for the Florida Gators' offense, which head coach Urban Meyer and offensive coordinator Dan Mullen led.

Mullen recently offered a narrative on the Saturday Down South Podcast that illuminates a fascinating period in Gators football history. The story concerned a startling assessment of the quarterback room for the 2008 season.

The 2007 Heisman Memorial Trophy winner announcement highlighted quarterback Tim Tebow's glitz and grit. Soon after, Dan Mullen sprung a bombshell on Meyer as the Gators prepared for the 2008 season. While considering possible options, Dan shared his thoughts that Cam was a better quarterback than Tim.

"I said, 'honestly, I think Cam's the most talented quarterback, Cam might be the best quarterback,'" recalled Mullen of his conversation with Meyer at the time.

"And Urban like, I mean, flips out," Mullen continued. "He (Meyer) said, 'What? Tim won the Heisman last year!' I said, 'Well you just said who was the best? I think Tim gives us our best chance to win...but you said who the best quarterback was, and I said Cam.'"

How did the 2008 CFB season turn out for Tim Tebow and Cam Newton?

Urban Meyer and Dan Mullen

Given that Tebow had just won the Heisman, Urban Meyer's attitude could only be described as bewilderment. Mullen reinforced his position, stating that while Tebow was the ideal candidate to lead the team to victory, Cam was superior in terms of pure quarterbacking ability.

Tim Tebow managed the 2008 campaign, leading the Gators to a national championship win over Oklahoma. Cam's voyage, however, changed course. He was expelled from the program and dealt with legal concerns related to the suspected laptop theft from another Florida student.

Three days before the Gators' national championship match against Oklahoma, Newton decided to leave Florida and open a new chapter in his collegiate career.

In 2010, Newton moved on to Auburn, where he replicated Tebow's accomplishments by winning the Heisman Trophy and claiming his national championship. Cam Newton's legendary journey cemented his place among college football's all-time greats.

The contest between Tim Tebow and Cam Newton had an unfortunate end in the Florida locker room. The charges against Cam were dropped after he completed a pre-trial intervention along with community service. Although his move left his teammates in despair, TE Tate Casey felt that the QB possibly needed a change in scenery to maximize his true potential.