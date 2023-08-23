The 2007 Heisman Trophy finalists, in particular, carved their names in the annals of college football history with performances that enthralled spectators and demonstrated the core of their skill.

The group of outstanding athletes that competed for the Heisman Trophy in 2007 was no exception, leaving a lasting impression on the landscape of college football.

Only a few awards shine brighter in the broad tapestry of college football than the Heisman Trophy. A renowned honor that recognizes the pinnacle of individual excellence.

#4. Chase Daniel

2007 Heisman Trophy Finalists: Chase Daniel

Chase Daniel, the University of Missouri's junior quarterback, impressed as a thrower with 4,306 yards, 33 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Daniel was a crucial component of the Tigers' offensive performance in 2007 because of his ability to analyze defenses and make accurate passes.

#3. Colt Brennan

2007 Heisman Trophy Finalists: Colt Brennan

Colt Brennan, a senior quarterback from the University of Hawaii, demonstrated his skill with the air during the 2007 campaign by accumulating 3,343 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. Brennan led Hawaii to a spectacular season with his on-field leadership and perfect accuracy, earning him a spot among the Heisman candidates.

#2. Darren McFadden

2007 Heisman Trophy Finalists: Darren McFadden

In 2007, University of Arkansas junior running back Darren McFadden was a force to be reckoned with. With a remarkable 1,830 running yards at a rate of 5.6 yards per carry and 16 touchdowns, he took second place in the Heisman vote.

McFadden stood out in the Razorbacks' backfield, thanks to his mix of speed and strength.

#1. Tim Tebow

2007 Heisman Trophy Finalists: Tim Tebow

Florida's explosive sophomore quarterback, Tim Tebow, won the Heisman Trophy in 2007. Tebow completed 234 of 350 attempts, accumulating 3,286 throwing yards, 32 touchdowns, and only six interceptions.

Due to his ability to be a dual threat, he also scored 12 running touchdowns, making him a formidable force on the field.

