College football coaches facing hottest seats, most pressure in 2023

Pressure mounts on college football coaches as the sport is in a new era. There has never been a more demanding or pressure-filled time to coach college football. The era of name, image and likeness has made roster-building, always a difficult process, considerably more difficult.

In addition, the enormous sums of money pouring into programs are getting close to matching the GDP of a medium-sized nation. We examine the lives of seven coaches in this setting as they face high expectations at the beginning of the 2023 season.

College football coaches facing the most pressure

Even though these coaches aren't necessarily on the firing line, they nevertheless face tremendous pressure to produce results and defend their jobs.

#7, Neal Brown, West Virginia

Due to back-to-back seasons in which they finished below .500, agitated fans and an inability to contend for the Big 12 title, Neal Brown's West Virginia squad is in crisis. The squad has had a difficult time adjusting to the NIL era, and Brown is under growing pressure to improve the program.

#6, Mario Cristobal, Miami

Former Hurricane Mario Cristobal worked to revitalize the University of Miami's football program and bring it back to national prominence. His first year, however, was a failure, with Miami finishing 6-7 and outside of the running for the Atlantic Coast Conference Coastal crown. Cristobal's place in 2024 may be in jeopardy if his 2023 campaign is underwhelming.

#5, Brent Venables, Oklahoma

The coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Brent Venables, is in a difficult position because his team had the second-worst league defense and a 6-7 record in the previous year. Failure might make his first season in the Southeastern Conference difficult, thus Venables has to instill optimism for the future when the club moves to the SEC in 2024.

#4, Steve Sarkisian, Texas

Texas is returning following a fantastic 9-5 season, a 2023 offense anchored by Quinn Ewers and successful transfers. The anticipated transfer to the SEC in 2024 adds pressure, making this season a test of Steve Sarkisian's preparation. He must build on this success and compete for the Big 12 championship.

#3, Billy Napier, Florida

Another addition to college football coaches facing the most pressure, Billy Napier's first season leading the Florida Gators ended with a 6-7 record, but he had a first-round NFL draft prospect in Anthony Richardson. Napier must convince Florida fans he is closing the gap on SEC powers Alabama and Georgia, as another losing season could jeopardize his job.

#2, Ryan Day, Ohio State

Despite losing back-to-back games against Michigan, Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has kept the squad in the running for the national championship for two straight seasons. They came close to winning the College Football Playoff national championship the previous season, but Day's future is still unclear.

In light of the CFP's expansion to 12 teams next season, the Buckeyes might give the fan base hope if past performance is any indication.

#1, Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher is one of the college football coaches facing the most pressure. He's under fire for his dismal track record and depressing 5-7 record last season. The SEC's upcoming broadcast deal in 2024 makes it simpler for Texas A&M to split ways with Fisher even if the program's finances improve after signing a $95 million contract extension.

The huge player departures throughout the winter have made Fisher's predicament more difficult.

