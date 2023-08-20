Moving remarks from ESPN analyst Greg McElroy capture the core of his recent evaluation of the Oklahoma Sooners football program. McElroy, a former Alabama quarterback, and current college football analyst, feels Oklahoma is a Big 12 hidden gem that many ignore and underrate.

Greg McElroy noted comparisons between Sooners' present circumstances and a lesson learned from former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart. He said,

"And you're sitting there and you're thinking, 'Well, man, what the heck? Is this place not as good as I think it is?' And it's not real. It's all subconscious. But, there's a hurt, there's a hurt factor that affects the team."

Taggart has emphasized the significance of repairing the scars left by a former coach's departure. McElroy believes that Sooners may have ignored this critical factor last year. He states,

"They were so focused on how we're going to tackle this like we didn't need him, but there was a hurt there that you had to acknowledge and digest."

This introspection suggests that the emotional aftermath of former head coach Lincoln Riley's departure from USC might have lingered and hindered the team's progress.

CFB Analyst Greg McElroy has high praise for Oklahoma Sooners

Greg McElroy commends the Sooners' recent efforts at self-assessment. The Sooners have taken strides to address their weaknesses, particularly by reinforcing their defensive line of scrimmage. Oklahoma has also made smart additions to its squad, including Indiana impact player Ennis Rakestraw.

While McElroy cannot promise that Rakestraw will be able to take over games on his own, he feels the possibility exists. The Sooners' offense is anticipated to prosper with another year in the scheme, providing quarterback Dillon Gabriel and the rest of the offensive team with a more comfortable setting. McElroy remarks,

"Ennis Rakestraw, that might be able to, I don't necessarily know if they'll take over games, but that ceiling exists. Now you have another year in the system in which Dillon Gabriel and company offensively are going to feel a little more comfortable."

Summing up his assessment, McElroy boldly claims, "I think Oklahoma is a sleeping problem." While he is hesitant to call them giants just yet, he believes the Sooners are a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12. He emphasizes that Sooners' lack of focus and pressure this year might work in their favor. The CFB Analyst concludes,

"I'm not going to call them a giant yet, right, because I think they're a sleeping problem in the Big 12 because nobody's talking about them. There's no pressure on Oklahoma this year."

All eyes will be on the Oklahoma Sooners as the NCAA football season begins, a squad McElroy feels is prepared for a revival and eager to establish its value in the highly competitive Big 12 conference.