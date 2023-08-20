Coach Lincoln Riley's abrupt departure from the Oklahoma Sooners to the USC Trojans in 2021 caught college football by surprise. It was one of the most unexpected coaching moves for a successful coach.

Speaking to On3's Andy Staples recently, analyst and former New York Jets player Greg McElroy commented on the abrupt divorce.

"But I do think the fact that Lincoln Riley left, there was a void there. And it was almost like a gunshot to the gut. And they covered it with a bandaid, and that's not gonna work," McElroy said.

Riley had built the Oklahoma Sooners into a fierce team, leading them to four consecutive Big 12 championship wins. He also had an impressive 55-10 record during his five-year tenure there.

Brent Venables, who was the associate head coach at Clemson, assumed the position after Riley's exit was confirmed. McElroy spoke on the conditions after Venables took over Riley's duties:

"And that's not to call Brent Venables out. It just, there was a hurt there that no one wanted to acknowledge. A lot of people said, 'Well, you know, we're actually going to be better because of this.' And that was misguided."

Why did Lincoln Riley leave Oklahoma?

Lincoln Riley's move to the USC Trojans has been put down to several reasons, including speculation that he wasn't on board with the program ditching the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference.

Riley's abrupt move to the Trojans was reportedly not well received by some in the Kansas Chiefs organization, specifically star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“Yeah, no, it was crazy. I mean, he's had so much success with Oklahoma. They beat up on me a couple times there. [Y]ou were very surprised. But I mean, I'm sure he's doing what's best for him and his family. He has a few disappointed Kansas City Chiefs I know over here and from Oklahoma.

"So, but I mean, I'm sure they'll get a coach in there and still be Oklahoma, so hopefully it gives a little green light to Texas Tech and kind of have a little run at this thing here," Mahomes said on the "The Drive" podcast.

To rub salt in Oklahoma's wounds, Riley not only left them in the lurch, but he also recruited quarterback Caleb Williams. During their season together at USC, Williams won the Heisman Trophy.

Things have not turned out exactly as Mahomes predicted at Oklahoma. A 6-7 record under Venables last season seems like the hungover from the Lincoln Riley era persists.

Meanwhile, expectations are high entering Riley's second year of his bumper 10-year contract at USC.