Lincoln Riley's salary: How much does the USC coach earn in 2023? Net worth, contract details, salary, and more

Lincoln Riley is set to lead the USC Trojans for the second full season come next fall. The hotshot football coach accepted a deal to steer the Trojans football program after a successful term at Oklahoma. And guess what his salary has also become an eye-catching figure in the football world

As per multiple leading sources, Riley's salary is estimated to be around $10 million annually. He is reported to also be entitled to several performance-based bonuses. The performance milestones include winning the conference championship, making the college football playoff, and so on.

The deal is expected to keep Riley at USC for a period of 10 years, putting his total compensation at a figure close to $110 million.

Post salary, Analysing Lincoln Riley's Net worth

If we go by these estimations, Riley is up there with the likes of Nick Saban and Kirby Smart as the highest-paid college football coaches. Recently, the cut-throat competitiveness that has characterized college football has necessitated a spike in the remuneration of coaches.

Coaches are in high demand for the quality they bring to the team. It is, therefore, imperative that schools retain their high-performing coaches with very lucrative contracts. Smart and Saban have received such renewals over the past year.

When it comes to Riley's net worth, the former Sooners coach has significant investments in real estate and other things. Estimations of his net worth put it at $30 - $32 million by different sources.

Lincoln Riley's fast rise in college football

Considering that he's only 39 years old and just on his second head coaching job, Lincoln Riley earns pretty much. But it becomes justified when one checks his track record. In the few years that he has been head coach, Riley has proven his worth.

His journey as a coach commenced in the 2000s at Texas Tech. He worked his way up at the school from being a student assistant to wide receivers coach. Eastern Carolina was his next stop after Texas Tech. He worked there as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach, and later assistant head coach.

He was brought to Oklahoma by the legendary Bob Stoops as the offensive coordinator. He would replace Stoops after the latter’s retirement in 2017. Lincoln Riley has a 66-13 overall record as head coach along with multiple conference championship titles.

