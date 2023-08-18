Caleb Williams is a rising star who has strived tremendously at USC. He is considered a standout figure in American college football, midway through his junior year. Caleb has earned accolades to his name including the prestigious Heisman Trophy for 2022.

Williams established his status as one of the premier prospects in the game. He is pursuing a major in Communications at USC, maintaining an impressive GPA of 3.29. Additionally, his talent was recognized by prominent NFL stars including Greg McElroy.

McElroy's top 5 quarterbacks: Spotlight on Caleb Williams

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

In a lively ESPN College Football discussion, the dynamic trio of Greg McElroy, Joe Tessitore, and Sam Acho discussed McElroy's Top 5 returning quarterbacks. As McElroy unveiled his choices, he named Caleb Wiliams as one of the most tenacious and promising players.

Expand Tweet

McElroy admired the young star who not only secured the Heisman Trophy but also displayed remarkable resilience in the face of his injury. Mentioning Williams, Elroy said,

"It's another thing to win a Heisman but also get injured in the way you did in the bowl game last year. So now you're coming back with an even bigger chip on your shoulder. So I believe that, I mean, everyone believes that Caleb Williams is a cut above."

McElroy additionally reflected on the previous year when Caleb made a dramatic and upsetting exit. However, he emphasized that Williams looks promising as he makes a return, assuring wins and playoff appearances for the team.

Expand Tweet

Williams' achievements and promising prospects

Caleb Williams rose quickly to the QB position, post his transfer to the University of Southern California. He secured the AP College Football Player of the Year Award in 2022 and looks all set to approach the NFL Draft in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Impressively, Williams stands out with his 4.56-second 40-yard dash time. This exceptional speed gives him the "cut above the rest" according to Greg McElroy.