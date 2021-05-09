10 NFL players with the highest IQ

Every NFL player takes the Wonderlic test at some point during their induction into the league.

Consisting of scores ranging from 0 to 50, the test provides a measure of their IQs. The higher the score, the higher their IQ. On that note, let's take a look at the ten highest-scoring NFL players of all time, as per wonderlictestpractice.com.

#1 NFL Player: Pat McInally P-WR

(Wonderlic Test Score: 50)

Pat McInally scored the highest score (50/50) of all NFL players in the Wonderlic Test. According to Pro Football Reference, the 68-year-old McInally played 149 games in his career, catching 57 balls for 808 yards and five touchdowns. He played for Cincinnati from 1976 to 1985.

#2 NFL Player: Mike Mamula, LB

(Wonderlic Test Score: 49)

Mike Mamula scored a 49 in the Wonderlic test, beating every NFL player but one. He ended up playing 72 games, recording 156 solo tackles, eight forced fumbles, and 31.5 sacks. He played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 1995 to 2000.

#3 NFL Player: Kevin Curtis, WR

(Wonderlic Test Score: 48)

Kevin Curtis scored a 48 in the Wonderlic test, the third-highest score by an NFL player ever.

He went on to play 81 games, recording 253 catches for 3297 yards and 20 touchdowns. He played for the St. Louis Rams from 2003 to 2006, the Philadelphia Eagles from 2007 to 2009 and the Miami Dolphins in 2010.

#4 NFL Player: Benjamin Watson, TE

(Wonderlic Test Score: 48)

Benjamin Watson

Benjamin Watson scored a 48 as well before becoming an NFL player. He went on to play 205 games, registering 547 catches, 6058 yards and 44 touchdowns.

He played for the New England Patriots from 2004 to 2009, the Cleveland Browns from 2010 to 2012 and the New Orleans Saints from 2013 to 2015. He later played for the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, the Saints in 2018 and the Patriots in 2019.

#5 NFL Player: Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB

(Wonderlic Test Score: 48)

Ryan Fitzpatrick also scored a 48 in the Wonderlic test, making him one of only two current NFL players to make this top ten all-time list.

He has played 165 games, registering 34977 yards, 223 touchdowns and 169 interceptions en route a 59-86-1 record. He has played for the Rams, Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans, Jets, Bucs, Dolphins and now the Washington Football Team.

Ryan Fitzpatrick has WEAPONS 🚀 pic.twitter.com/VJcn5wk7Zz — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 1, 2021

#6 NFL Player: Greg McElroy, QB

(Wonderlic Test Score: 48)

Greg McElroy peaked with a score of 48 in the Wonderlic Test. However, he went on to play only two games, recording one touchdown and one interception for the New York Jets in 2012.

#7 NFL Player: Matt Birk, OL

(Wonderlic Test Score: 46)

Matt Birk, who scored a 46 in the Wonderlic Test, went on to have a long career as an NFL Player. He played in 210 games, appearing for the Minnesota Vikings from 1998 to 2008 and the Baltimore Ravens from 2009 to 2012.

#8 NFL Player: Eric Decker, WR

(Wonderlic Test Score: 43)

Eric Decker scored a 43 in the Wonderlic Test. He went on to play 111 games and registered 439 catches, 5816 yards and 53 touchdowns. He played for the Denver Broncos from 2010 to 2013, the Jets from 2014 to 2016 and the Tennessee Titans in 2017.

From @gmfb: More on what went into the retirement of #Patriots WR Eric Decker and what the #Broncos added with the signing of CB Adam Jones. pic.twitter.com/928430N6H1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 27, 2018

#9 NFL Player: Jason Maas, QB

(Wonderlic Test Score: 43)

Jason Maas, like Eric Decker, scored a 43 in the Wonderlic Test. Maas had the shortest career of any player in this list, as he never made it to the NFL field since playing at Oregon from 1995 to 1998.

#10 NFL Player: Blaine Gabbert, QB

(Wonderlic Test Score: 42)

Blaine Gabbert registered a score of 42 in the Wonderlic test. Gabbert's career spanned 60 games. His record as a quarterback was 13-35-0.

He threw for 9206 yards, 50 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.