New England Patriots release tight end Benjamin Watson

08 Oct 2019

Benjamin Watson

NFL Super Bowl champions the New England Patriots released veteran tight end Benjamin Watson.

The Patriots signed Watson in the offseason to help fill the void left by star Rob Gronkowski's retirement, however, the 38-year-old was suspended for the opening four games of the season after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Watson was eligible to return this week but was never activated by the Patriots, who had talked him into coming out of retirement earlier this year.

"The God of victory is also God in failure," Watson tweeted on Monday. "I gave my all, but it was not enough to earn a spot on the @Patriots roster.

"I'm beyond disappointed but even more upset for my family who has supported me with all the love a husband and father could ask for. They are my heroes. Rom 8:28"

Watson began his career with the Patriots, who drafted him in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft.

He also had stints with the Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens in an NFL career that has seen him rack up 530 catches for 5,885 yards and 44 touchdowns.